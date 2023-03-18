Miami’s trendy imported dessert all in one place

despite of Miami It is considered a point where multiple cultures and diverse flavors meet, so far few people have been able to enjoy the famous European dessert known as kürtőskalács In Hungary, or simply Corto. Therefore, prof A businessman determined to conquer the locals by selling this delicacy, Which upon crossing the Atlantic was renamed to Kak chimneyHe is.

Imagine the combination The finest types of donuts, churros, ice cream and chocolate and their favorite sweets. With this provocative description, Max Goldstein began posting ads on Facebook about the opening of his new location in Miami’s famous Dadeland Mall.

Kurtos are usually prepared with sweet ingredients Alpha/Flickr

The history of the candy is not clear. Actually, it is Cortos It has been the cause of contention between countries in the eastern part of Europe, such as Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic, who claim the origin of the sandwich. “This dessert is an old traditionGoldstein said in an interview New Herald. The owner of Chimney Cake & Co. added: “Every country has a legend about it.”

Although these desserts are usually sweet, there are also different types with savory ingredients. “Chimney Cake is freshly baked and wrapped with love‘, they boasted on pFacebook page. You can also add other toppings like chocolate, berries, lemon, coffee, and more. The official opening of the place where you can try this ancient European dessert will be on March 18th and 19th.

On the streets of cities in Hungary it is common to find stalls preparing korto according to the traditional recipe Topbudapest / Flickr

Although there Little official information about itMost reviews mention Hungary as the country of origin of the named sweets kürtőskalácsalthough other older versions claim it can be a It is derived from a candy that was made in Transylvania, Romania.

Despite the differences representatives of the two countries Joined forces in 2016 to register an application in 2016 for the European Union to declare an appellation of origin for the sandwich, according to Dr..Daily News Hungary. This procedure aims to protect the product in its original concept, as is the case with some meats from Spain or champagne from France.

Older recipes called for a light dough ball to be cooked on a skewer or on a grill exposed to direct heat. Currently, you still can Finding stalls on the streets of Hungary follows the traditional methodbut in recent years, the use of electric or gas ovens has become more popular.

The flavor of the toppings and filling is also something that each community has modified according to their own tastes. The most popular recipe says so The paste should have a touch of cinnamon or lemon peel; However, it can also be prepared with a pinch of salt. The way the corto is prepared and the ingredients used make some find it similar to other European pastries such as skalický trdelník from Slovakia and Boomkuchenfrom Germany.

