The background of the company that provided software for election fraud in the Nicolás Maduro regime

The company’s Venezuelan subsidiary EX-CLE Biometric Solutions It is a supplier of software used in governance Nicholas Ripe In Venezuela’s presidential election, he was elected to a third term in a fraudulent manner.

EX-CLE installed 1998 Inside Argentina By Luis San Agustin Biometrics, a digital financial services, election automation and document management and digitization company, according to information extracted from its website.

In addition to its offices in Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, it has subsidiaries Caracas, VenezuelaAnd assumptionIn Paraguay.

A few years ago, in December 2020, the US government sanctioned the Venezuelan subsidiary and two of its representatives. “For the support given to the illegitimate Maduro regime during the rigged elections” That year, according to then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Those who seek to undermine free and fair elections in Venezuela must be held accountable,” he added.

According to an official supplemental report by the US Treasury Department, the move reached a Venezuelan subsidiary, EX-CLE SOLUCIONES BIOMETRICAS CA, based in Caracas, which is directly linked to dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Along with Venezuela’s Marcos Javier Machado Requena and Argentina’s Guillermo Carlos San Agustin, EX-CLE has been placed on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN, in English) list, so its assets in the United States have been frozen and U.S. citizens are prohibited from doing business with the trio from now on.

The US government blamed EX-CLE “Materially supporting the illegitimate President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, including providing goods and services used by the Maduro regime to conduct fraudulent parliamentary elections on December 6, 2020.”According to an official statement.

The then US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasized in that note “The illegitimate Maduro regime’s attempts to steal elections in Venezuela show its contempt for the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people.”

In a second statement released this time by Pompeo, the Ex-Cle CA “has contracts worth millions of dollars” with the Maduro regime, providing it with election hardware and software.

The company “knew of the government’s efforts and got involved Irregularities in rigged elections On December 6, undermined democracy and suppressed the voices of the Venezuelan people,” Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State accused the Ex-Cle CA of helping the National Electoral Council, which Maduro is in charge of. “Buy Thousands of Voting Machines from China, Send Money Through Russian Financial System.”

To that end, Pompeo has promised to send voting machines through Iran using corrupt airlines such as Mahan Air and Kanviaza, sanctioned by the Treasury.

EX-CLE opened its offices in Caracas in 2004 and has a long history of working in the country and with the Venezuelan regime.

In 2009 he developed and implemented the tax collection system of the mayor's office of the municipality of Libertador in Caracas.

In 2012 EX-CLE implemented an identity verification system in the 2012 presidential elections in Venezuela and in 2016 developed BioPos, a tool to pay with your fingerprint in stores in Venezuela.

Among its clients are the National Electoral Council (CNE), Bank of Venezuela, Banco del Tesoro and Banco Bicentenario del Pueblo in Venezuela; National Social Security Administration (ANSES), Social Work of Public Employees of Mendoza, Ministry of Defense and Civil Registry of Mendoza Province and Andreani Institute in Argentina; Ministry and Government of Panama; among others.

In terms of sanctioned persons, San Agustin holds dual Argentine and Italian citizenship and is a co-director, administrator and majority shareholder of the former Glee CA.

San Agustin has partnered with Machado Requena, a Venezuelan national who serves as the company’s co-director, chairman and minority shareholder.

The US asserts that the two are related to another person sanctioned by Washington in the past, Carlos Enrique Quintero, the alternate rector of the National Electoral Council and a member of the Venezuelan armed forces. As far as Treasury is concerned, Quintero is the main day-to-day manager of procurement and “electoral corruption activity” from within the Electoral Council on behalf of the Ex-Cle CA.

