The answer is why we only see one side of the moon

The answer to the question “why do we see only one side of the moon” is related to a phenomenon that did not always generate this effect on Earth.

the moon has accompanied Land in the universe for more than 4 billion years. He is the only one natural satellites From our planet the fifth, in terms of volume, in Solar System. Because no observational instrument is necessary to appreciate this celestial body, Its image in the night sky is more elemental than known to mankind. In connection with this, a typical question arises, especially after learning about the rotational motion of the stars: Why do we only see one side of the moon?

It might be thought, and with good reason, that the moon It does not rotate on its axis as other bodies do. The truth is that it is Earth’s natural satellite She has this movement. So again: Why do we only see one side of the moon? This is what we know.

Why do we only see one side of the moon?

fact alone The same face as the moon It was revealed, from the earthly perspective, that it left nothing to be desired in terms of the human imagination. Some of them are mixed theories Regarding including the half that remains hidden.

In spite of any idea seeking to increase puzzleThe truth is The invisible side of the moonIndeed, it has already been seen. Specifically, this feat was one of the highlights of the space race Which was disputed between the United States of America (USA) and the Soviet Union (USSR). This was the last case in which, in 1959I managed to photograph this mysterious lunar face. Since then, many photos have been received of her, showing that she got it on The largest number of pitsCompared to the face, which is easier to notice.

Having said all of the above, the most important thing remains: the answer to the question. the reason We only see one side of the moon This is because the natural moon takes the same time to rotate on its axis as it does to revolve around the Earth. Land. This takes a little more than that 27 days. The phenomenon in question is known as gravitational coupling.

It wasn’t always like that

Do 4.5 billion yearsAt the beginning Moon and Earth, the satellite and our planet are spinning faster. the moon It was spinning faster than it took to complete one orbit. For this reason, he did not always give the same face to blue planet.

