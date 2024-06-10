June 10, 2024

The announcer points out Jennifer Lopez’s bad attitude

Lane Skeldon June 10, 2024

Divorce rumours Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck They have the singer in the eye of the hurricane. Another thing could be added to this celebrity controversy after her not-so-nice attitude on the popular TV show was revealed. the view. She was one of the previous broadcasters of this broadcast. Megan McCainWho revealed his bad experience with the film’s hero atlas.

“I also share similar negative stories around the world,” McCain said on his podcast. Citizen McCain. “I feel bad that we’ve gotten to the point where J.Lo is being harassed. She’s a very unpleasant person. He had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen.” [cuando estaba en The View]. more than Kim kardashian And the president. “I really don’t understand why that was necessary.”

Your guys on this podcast, co-host Miranda Wilkins And the product Charles Kingagreed to this information.

The hosts reported, last April, that after posting a video of that broadcast on TikTok, where they confirmed that the actress was not their “favorite” guest, they now claim that the “On the Floor” interpreter put them in the spotlight and “supposed” to be able to… Download clip; Which, as confirmed, has already been restored on the above-mentioned social network.

Adrian Monroy/Media & Media/Getty Images


“[Jennifer López] “He took down our video,” Meghan McCain said. “We are discussing with her at the moment.”

McCain’s representative provided more details about what happened to the American media Entertainment Weekly. “We don’t know how or why we received a breach notice. We pressed the ‘resume’ button and the video was restored within a few hours.”

Entertainment Weekly Jennifer Lopez’s team has been asked to comment on the matter, but has not received any response yet.

