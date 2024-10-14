October 14, 2024

“The announcement of the Chivas coach is approaching”: they reveal what the whole of Guadalajara has been waiting for

Cassandra Curtis October 14, 2024 2 min read

Chivas de Guadalajara is close to announcing Fernando Gago’s replacement as coach of the team.

by Martin Aviles

© Imago 7Amaury Vergara is close to announcing the new coach.

the Chivas de Guadalajara piles on for four days without a coach. Although Arturo Ortega takes office temporarily, the Board of Directors is headed by… Amaury Vergara runs full speed to put out the fire That left a resounding Fernando Gago’s departure in full development of Apertura 2024 MX League. Multiple names have emerged as potential occupants of the red-white seat and it appears the decision has been made.

after Gago left the team’s technical management Upon exiting the back door to begin his journey Stage as coach of Boca Juniorsnow, Chiverío is looking for a coach at any cost Which could correct the course in the final stage of the tournament. It seems that they achieved this in record time.

Jesús Bernal and the tics that arouse all of Chivas

And he’s just him ESPN correspondent responsible for covering the daily life of the Holy Flock, Jesús BernalPost a message on the social network There is already white smoke in Verde Valley After the scandalous departure of former coach Cheverio, which occurred exactly on the same night I arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to take over as DT xeneize tomorrow.

“Tick tock, tick tock. The announcement of the new coach of Chivas is approaching.” It was Bernal’s post, which had sparked endless reactions before Chivabrothers, are keen to know who will take over the reins of the club In order to get back on track in Apertura 2024 and in the near future.

See also  Pizzuto, Galdames and Muñoz, Tri's novelties on his debut in Maurice Revello

Is Siboldi the favourite?

The most popular names in this period to fill the vacancy left by Gajo in the Pearl of the West are Asma Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi, as well as Gerardo Espinosa. Nicolas Larcamon, Antonio Mohamed, Tuca Ferretti and Gonzalo Pineda are also strongly mentioned, although everything seems to indicate that The former Tigres team that won the 2023 final league title with the UANL against Guadalajara, has the hand.

