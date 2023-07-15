The Acropolis of Athens closed for the second day due to the heat wave, which reached 43 degrees Celsius

Hundreds of tourists visit the Parthenon Temple on top of the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, before it was closed due to the heat wave that hit the country. (AP Photo/Thanasis Stavrakis)

The archaeological site of Acropolis of Athens It will remain closed for the second consecutive day this Saturday during the hottest hours, in the middle of the day A severe heat wave hits Greece Since last Thursday, today can raise thermometers up to 43 degrees.

The Acropolis, one of the most visited archaeological sites in Europe, will be closed from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm local time (8:30 am to 2:00 pm GMT).

Yesterday, Friday, the heat wave reached its peak in the city KindThe temperature in central Greece reached 44.2 degrees, while the temperature in several regions exceeded 42 degrees.

Throughout the night, 40 firefighters and volunteers battled a blaze on the Greek island of Naxos, which this morning was finally contained with the help of seven airships.

Tourists leave the Acropolis in Athens after Greece’s Ministry of Culture closed the monument due to the heat, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Firefighters are also battling two other fires, one on the island of Euboea and one near the town of tornavusin central Greece, sub-populated areas threatened yet, according to sources from that body’s EFE.

according to him National Observatory of AthensThis Saturday the temperature will be around 40 degrees in most parts of the country, while in central Greece and Crete the thermometer will reach 43 degrees.

In addition, there will be high concentrations of African dust in almost all parts of the country.

A man holds an umbrella as he and other tourists enter the ancient Acropolis during a heatwave in Athens, Greece, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The Civil Protection warned of a high risk of fires in five regions of the country, including the capital region of Attica and two archipelagos where extreme heat is accompanied by strong winds.

according to him National Weather Service (EMY), the temperature will decrease slightly from tomorrow until next Wednesday, although the strength of the winds will increase, which is why the Civil Protection has already warned of a high risk of fires from next Monday.

According to EMY, the temperature is expected to start rising again from next Thursday.

Yesterday, Friday, firefighters fought several wildfires in central Greece and the Peloponnese peninsula, although most of them were extinguished before they spread.

shortly before Acropolis It closed its doors yesterday, a tourist who was waiting in line passed out from the heat and had to be taken to a nearby ambulance for medical attention.

This historical place is visited by several million tourists every year, and since May of this year, it is estimated that around 15,000 people come to the site every day.

In 2021, Greece experienced a fateful summer, with temperatures sometimes reaching 46 degrees and thus exceeding the 1987 record, and numerous fires that destroyed large areas of nature and left two people dead.

(with information from EFE)

