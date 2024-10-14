Thauvin attacks Tigres and Liga MX: The biggest mistake of my life

The Frenchman stressed that the level of Mexican football does not allow him to maintain certain standards.

Former player L Tigers, Florian ToffinAttack him Mexican football He confirmed that playing in Mexican League It’s the worst decision he’s made in his entire career.

In an interview with Sportweek Subordinate Gazzetta dello Sport, They diedThe world champion with the French national team in Russia 2018 recalled his time in Aztec football, and the Frenchman pointed out that the level of the national team Mexican League It disappointed him and it was revealed that it even affected his football development.

Florian Toffin during his time in the Tigris. Imago7

“he Biggest mistake My life: I am a high-level athlete, my daily rhythm is dictated by football, and my level Mexican football I was not allowed to maintain certain standards. That’s why I immediately said yes to Udinese. He said: “At first it was difficult because I did not feel the coach’s confidence, but I worked hard to show that I am a strong player and that I have a future in football.”

With the shirt Tigers, They died He played 38 matches between 2021 and 2023, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists, and won a title. Mexican League. The French came Mexican League As a free player, he revealed the factors that prompted him to play as a player Tigers He referred to the clubs that tried to sign him before signing with Velinos.

“After eight years at Marseille, I was mentally exhausted. I needed a break, to do something different. Marseille offered me another contract for five years, and then Lyon called me. I spoke with Giuntoli, who was at Napoli, and with Maldini.” Who wanted me in Milan, the team that was and still is my dream, Atletico Madrid also wanted me, but after the Covid-19 epidemic, all the clubs were in a difficult financial situation, while I received a large financial reward, an important offer from Mexico “He commented.

finally, Florian Toffin He pointed out that Udinese is currently very happy in the Italian League, and at the age of 31, the Frenchman confirmed that his dream is to continue playing at the highest level.

“My contract with Udinese expires in June. I’m very happy here, but I’ve always said that a top-level player aspires to play at the highest level. I don’t know what will happen, but I definitely feel like a player.” “Being captain is a new experience for me. I like the relationship with my teammates. Before every match, I talk to the team, but I prefer one-on-one conversations,” he stated.