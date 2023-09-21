“Thank you for taking the risk of inviting me to sing together.”

the latin grammy The year 2023 has brought immense joy to Luis Silva and that is Fylde Orchestra She was nominated for this twenty-fourth edition of the awards with an album in which she participates naive.

The popular personality performs the song “El Bodeguero” included in the album Danzoning From the orchestra which has just been nominated in the Best Traditional Tropical Album category.

“I can’t believe Panfilo was nominated for a Grammy,” Silva was heard saying in a video shared on his Facebook profile and the group’s account.

“Panfilo was nominated for a Latin Grammy with Failde! This is too much indeed. Thank you Orquesta Failde for taking the risk of inviting me to sing together, El Bodeguero,” Silva wrote in the post’s description.

Ethel Faylde, one of the orchestra’s directors, remembers when they invited Panfilo to sing this song, but the most curious thing is that in the video released last year the character said “From here to the Grammys,” and it came true. .

“A life that rewards us with danzón, with Cuban music,” said Miguel Faylde’s great-grandson.

“Congratulations to Failde, congratulations to all this great team in that great orchestra,” said Luis Silva as he held the Danzoneando album in his hands. “Here is El Bodeguero performed by Panfilo Epifanio.”

“You can imagine Panfilo collecting the Grammy with Faylde: ‘Hello everyone, I dedicate this gramophone…'” Silva joked. “I feel very happy that I contributed a little, because these people put in a whole truckload of sand,” Silva joked.

In addition to the Failde Orchestra as well They were nominated for Latin Grammy Awards Pablo Milanes, Chucho Valdes, Paquito de Rivera, Omara Portuondo, Septito Santiagoero, Alan Perez, Reniscito Avec, Yotuel and other Cubans.

The awards ceremony will be held for the first time outside the United States, in Seville, on November 16.