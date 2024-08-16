Thailand has elected the heiress of a powerful clan as its new prime minister: Paithongtarn Shinawatra.

Newly elected Thai Prime Minister Patongtarn Shinawatra speaks to the media after winning a parliamentary vote. The leader of the ruling Pheu Thai party, Patongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has won a parliamentary vote to become Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. (Thailand) EFE/EPA/Rongroj Yongrit

Bethungtarn ShinawatraNewbie in politics and daughter of a pole and former leader Thaksin ShinawatraToday, Friday, he became the youngest prime minister in the country’s history. Thailandand the return of the influential clan to government control after its turbulent rise to power. Popularly known as MThe Thai woman, who will turn 38 next Wednesday, is the youngest person to assume the reins of the country and the second woman to hold this position, after her aunt specifically. Yingluck (2011-2014).

Paithongtarn It’s already the third. Shinawatra To serve as Prime Minister, including his father (2001-2006), with both governments. Thaksin Like his sister Yingluck Ends with separate coups. While Thaksin and Yingluck They headed their governments after winning the elections and rising to power. Paithongtarn It was more complicated.

The young politician, whose candidacy today won the support of 319 of the 493 members of parliament, was elected after a turbulent few weeks in which he controlled power and the powerful conservatives. Constitutional Court And he dismissed his predecessor Sreta ThavisinAnd the winning party in the 2023 elections, He is advancingThe decisions were described as a “judicial coup” by their critics.

Paithongtarn relieves Sreethawho was unable to rule for a year and came to power after forming a dubious coalition between Phue Thai, Shinawatra brandand several parties, some of which were pro-military. He was able to do so after that. He is advancingwho called for reform of the strict lese majeste law, was prevented from governing by the former pro-military Senate.

With little political experience, the soft-spoken, cautiously gesticulating heiress will rule. Backed by a diverse coalition that includes two military formations that ended the rule of his father and aunt, and the opposition He is advancingNow under the brand People’s Party.

Paithongtarn She was one of the new faces of her party during the 2023 election campaign, which she participated in while at the end of her second pregnancy, and she still serves as director of the “National Committee for Soft Power Development” with the aim of spreading Thai cultural influence.

Born in Bangkok in 1986, Paithongtarn She was educated at some of the best schools in the country and graduated in Political Science in 2008 from a prestigious university. Chulalongkorn Before obtaining a Master’s degree in Hotel Management in EnglandMarried and a mother of two, the young woman is the first shareholder in SC Assets Companyreal estate company, and manager Thaicom Foundationstarted by his father.

The leader did not enter the political arena until 2021. Since then, her rise has been rapid.Being the great electoral asset and one of the three candidates for Pheu Thai Next to the veteran Chikasem Nitisiri And pole Sreta Thavisin In 2023, although the party came in second place after He is advancing.

The new prime minister faces the challenge of governing a country of 70 million people and Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, with no previous experience in relevant political office.

“She will face an insurmountable ‘crisis of confidence’. She was neither an MP nor a minister in the last Sritha administration. The main attribute behind his rise is, according to his father, that he has “political DNA.” Thaksin“, says EFE. Chalermpalanopa TermsAnalyst Thailand The follower Yusuf Ishaq Institute ISEAS to Singapore.

The youngest of the three influencers’ children. ThaksinMany hope that it is their father who rules in the shadows. Thaksin He returned to Thailand when Sreetha He was appointed on August 22 last year, after 15 years in exile to avoid justice, which appeared to have brokered a reconciliation between the former president and the pro-royalist and pro-military elite, although he still has a pending case on charges of lese majeste.

Bethungtarn ShinawatraHe pledged on Friday to bring “progress” to the country hours after being elected in a parliamentary vote to replace Sreta Thavisinwas dismissed on Wednesday by court order.

“I hope to do my best and bring progress to my country. “It is an honour and a pleasure,” said the leader, daughter of the former prime minister, with a semblance of enthusiasm. “I am sure that if I work hard every day and every opportunity, everything will go well.” Thaksin ShinawatraThis was during his first appearance after the vote.

Popularly known as M, The Thai woman, who will turn 38 next Wednesday, is the youngest person to assume the reins of the country and the second woman to hold this position, after her aunt specifically. Yingluck. "I want to create opportunities and improve the quality of life to empower all Thais.""," noted the leader who ran the hotel company and construction wing of the wealthy clan before embarking on her meteoric political career in 2021.

Paithongtarn He was one of three candidates to lead the country put forward in a list. Thai Pho Partybrand ShinawatraFor the 2023 elections, he came in second place after being outperformed by the Progressive Formation. He is advancingwho was unable to rule because of the veto of the old, pro-military Senate.

He is advancing It was resolved last week in a controversial decision by Constitutional Court. he Thai PhoAfter severing ties with the Progressive Group, he formed a coalition of 11 parties, including two pro-military formations – until then enemies of the government. Shinawatra– Who was able to be elected as the construction magnate in August 2023 Sreta Thavisin As Prime Minister.

to choose Sreetha coincided with the return Thailand to Thaksin After 15 years of exile, which seemed to have brought about a reconciliation between the former president and the pro-royalist and pro-military elite. But Sreetha was fired on Wednesday. For him Constitutional Court He said he had violated a series of ethical rules by appointing as finance minister last April a lawyer convicted of attempted bribery in a corruption case. Thaksin.

“I felt confused and sad, and didn’t know what to do when I saw the result. (Constitutional). When I saw the news, I called. Sreetha“I told my family, my party members and I that it was time to do something for my country,” the new president said.

(With information from EFE)