Texas made a scientific discovery that could impact the world

A team of scientists from the University of Texas at Austin has discovered an area in the state that could add to the region’s oil and gas reserves, but provide a non-polluting alternative to the planet. .

It is geothermal energy that can generate electricity, heating or hot water in a renewable and planet-friendly way.

The University of Texas Bureau of Economic Geography (BEG) discovered a significant boundary belt zone of geothermal energy in southeastern Presidio County.

After nine months of exploration, the scientists determined that the area has more potential than some of the areas already exploited to extract this energy.

How is geothermal energy obtained?

Geothermal energy seeks to harness the heat found inside the Earth, generated by the decay of radioactive elements and the residual heat of the formation process.

The internal heat of our planet raises the temperature of rocks and underground water and geothermal reserves are used in different ways.

However, the geothermal energy expected to be obtained at the Presidio will be produced through a technique that involves injecting water into hot rocks underground.

However functional this technique may seem and how friendly it is to the planet, it also has important consequences, as in South Korea, which recorded a major earthquake in 2018, directly related to the production of a geothermal plant that used this method.

