August 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tesla Cybertruck can now be booked in Mexico: How much does it cost?

Tesla Cybertruck can now be booked in Mexico: How much does it cost?

Zera Pearson August 15, 2024 3 min read
Tesla is already allowing users in Mexico and Canada to reserve a Cybertruck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Tesla has given customers in Mexico the option to reserve their own Cybertruck. Through the company’s website with the extension of that country.

Elon Musk’s futuristic concept car has a top speed of 209 kilometers per hour (km/h), can tow nearly five tons and offers a record range of 515 kilometers (320 miles). In addition, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds.

Instead of a traditional paint layer, the car is made of a stainless steel exterior. This material not only reduces scratches and damage, but also prevents corrosion in the long run, according to the manufacturer.

By going to the Tesla Mexico page to reserve a Cybertruck, sHe indicates that the deposit is 2,000 Mexican pesos. This amount is refundable if the user chooses to pay for the truck in cash.

The Tesla Cybertruck costs 2,000 pesos in Mexico. (Tesla)
The Tesla Cybertruck costs 2,000 pesos in Mexico. (Tesla)

Users in Canada can now also reserve a model of this truck for $150 CAD.

The new Tesla model is available in rear-wheel drive versions, which will launch in 2025, and in AWD and Cyberbeast versions, all of which share the same body, but differ in terms of their capabilities and performance.

This version offers a range of up to 402 km, and accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 6.5 seconds.Q, its top speed reaches 180 km/h, and it has a towing capacity of up to 3.4 tons.

It is important to note that a rear-wheel drive (RWD) car is one in which the engine power is transmitted exclusively to the rear wheels.

See also  Walmart Ends Credit Cards With Capital One | Economy

This drive system distinguishes itself by providing a more balanced weight distribution and superior control in terms of handling and acceleration, especially in sporty or high-performance driving situations.

The Cybertruck features a futuristic design. REUTERS/Augustin Markarian/File Photo
The Cybertruck features a futuristic design. REUTERS/Augustin Markarian/File Photo

This model offers 600 horsepower, a range of up to 547 km, and accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. Its towing capacity is approximately five tons.

All-wheel drive (AWD) distributes engine power between the front and rear wheels. This improves stability and grip on a variety of road conditions, such as slippery or uneven surfaces.

The most powerful version of the Cybertruck has 845 horsepower, a range of up to 514 kilometers, and a towing capacity of up to five tons. In addition, its top speed reaches 209 km/h, and it accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in just 2.6 seconds.

The Cyberbeast is the most powerful version of the Cybertruck, according to Tesla. (Tesla)
The Cyberbeast is the most powerful version of the Cybertruck, according to Tesla. (Tesla)

In June 2014, it was reported that Tesla had to recall all 11,688 Cybertruck trucks manufactured between November 2023 and June 2024 due to a problem. Faulty motor that controls windshield wiper movementwhich may stop working at times.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States, this problem “can reduce visibility under certain operating conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.”

Tesla Cybertruck faces two recalls from U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tesla Cybertruck faces two recalls from U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“At no cost to the customer, Tesla will replace the windshield wiper motor with one that has a properly functioning door control component,” NHTSA urged.

See also  The Outlet at Montehiedra announces the store that will occupy the Capri location

The same US government agency noted that Tesla had to recall 11,383 Cybertrucks manufactured between November 2023 and May 2024 due to a problem with the mold that could separate or come apart from the vehicle.

“If the trim detaches while the vehicle is in motion, it could pose a hazard to drivers following the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury or a crash,” NHTSA said.

As with windshield wipers, drivers do not have to pay extra to have the defect corrected, but Tesla must pay the full repair amount.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

US Social Security Beneficiaries on Alert Over Alleged Hack, Mass Database Theft
3 min read

US Social Security Beneficiaries on Alert Over Alleged Hack, Mass Database Theft

August 15, 2024 Zera Pearson
Numismatics USA: Discover the 5 Most Valuable Coins in Circulation in the United States, Some of Which Reach Millions | Check Here If You’re the Lucky One
2 min read

Numismatics USA: Discover the 5 Most Valuable Coins in Circulation in the United States, Some of Which Reach Millions | Check Here If You’re the Lucky One

August 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
The famous cosmetics company declared bankruptcy due to debts exceeding one billion US dollars.
2 min read

The famous cosmetics company declared bankruptcy due to debts exceeding one billion US dollars.

August 14, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

Mauricio Pochettino as US coach | First half
2 min read

Mauricio Pochettino as US coach | First half

August 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone
3 min read

How to Recover Deleted Photos from Google Photos from Your Cell Phone

August 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Arrests made in connection with the release of detainees.
2 min read

Arrests made in connection with the release of detainees.

August 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The United States recognized the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia: “He won the majority of votes, Nicolás Maduro must recognize it”
3 min read

The United States recognized the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia: “He won the majority of votes, Nicolás Maduro must recognize it”

August 15, 2024 Winston Hale