Tension in the Chilean national team: A quarrel would have occurred between Eduardo Vargas and Carlos Palacios | National teams

The situation that the Chilean national team is currently experiencing is not encouraging. Before the tenth date of the qualifiers, they were in the last four after suffering a defeat against Brazil.

This decline in local standing has increased the crisis in the locker room among the players themselves, due to recent results that were not up to their expectations.

After the match against Verdimarella. Player Carlos Palacios left the focus for personal reasons, but this situation raised doubts and sparked rumors of a possible crisis.

Patricio Yanez, the historic Chilean player, was responsible for publishing more information about him in an interview with Radio Agricultura.

According to the current committee member, there could have been a discussion inside the dressing room after the final whistle against Brazil.

Vargas scored Chile’s first goal. image: America’s Cup

This is how the alleged discussion between the Chilean players would have taken place

“What I’m saying is that if there was after the match, which Brazil lost, that conversation where Carlos Palacios told some of his teammates that he doesn’t want to continue and that he wants to leave. I want to know that, because that’s what happens.



Later he recounted the details of what was going to happen between Palacios and Eduardo Vargas: He pointed out: “These are situations that are discussed, it is true, as many players told and Eduardo Vargas heard that and described it as trivial, you are trivial, this is the version I have.”

On social media, Vargas left a message that increased the rumors. “It’s always a source of pride to want to wear your country’s shirt. “Regardless of the results, I will never get off this ship.”

But coach Ricardo Gareca gave a calm statement during a pre-match press conference in Colombia. “The group took it well, and although no one knew the topic in depth, because it was not explained, “When one raises personal issues, it remains very private,” he said of Carlos Palacios’ departure.