October 15, 2024

TeleOnce postpones the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state

Phyllis Ward October 15, 2024 2 min read

TeleOnce postponed the debate on gubernatorial candidates Which was scheduled to take place today, Tuesday.

This decision, expressed through a press release, comes after the candidate of the coalition that forms the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) and the Citizens Victory Movement announced, Juan DalmauHe announced that he would not be able to attend the ceremony due to his wife’s health condition. Greciel Morales.

MoralesLawyer by profession, Yesterday she suffered a subarachnoid cerebral hemorrhage, which kept her in intensive care. The graduate She will undergo surgery today.

“We pray for your health, confident that every medical procedure will be successful… For this reason, the discussion of the candidates for the position of governor of the state was postponed. We thank the other candidates’ campaign managers for agreeing to this decision, and remind Juan Dalmau that our thoughts are with his family.“, expressed TeleOnce.

  1. Pedro Pierluisi calls for unity in prayer for the health of Juan Dalmau’s wife

  2. Javier Jimenez cries out for a miracle for Juan Dalmau’s wife

  3. What is the subarachnoid hemorrhage and health condition that Juan Dalmau’s wife faces?

  4. Juan Dalmau temporarily suspends his political campaign after his wife suffers a brain hemorrhage

The channel will announce the new date for the debate in the coming days.

Earlier today, Dalmau announced that he was suspending his political campaign entirely.

“Right now, my soul, my heart and all my attention are with my wife and children Gabriel and Sofia. Our family is putting Griselle’s health in God’s hands. I appreciate your prayers, solidarity and well wishes at this time.”Detained.

See also  Reynosa maquiladoras sets schedule due to shooting

What is subarachnoid hemorrhage?

Subarachnoid hemorrhage “It is bleeding in the area between the brain and the soft tissues covering it” and requires immediate medical attentionas explained by the National Library of Medicine in the United States.

Some causes of subarachnoid hemorrhage are use of anticoagulants, arteriovenous malformation, or brain aneurysm. Its cause may also be unknown.

Its main symptom is a very strong headache that begins immediately. Other symptoms include vision problems, confusion, nausea and vomiting, numbness in part of the body, and neck stiffness, among others.

