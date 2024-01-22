Telemundo offered Ana Jurka more money to prevent her resignation

Honduran journalist Ana Gorka surprised her followers after revealing the truth about her departure from Telemundo.
01/22/202413:28 h. / Writing on the Internet
Exclusively for subscribers
Do you already have your subscription? Join our community of readers.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
You have reached the limit for your article
Subscribe and get unlimited access to articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.
Participate
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Exclusive article under registration
Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.
sign in
Thanks for informing yourself
the press
Telemundo
Anna Gorka
David Duchovny
The X-Files
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Melissa Rausio and Carlota Sosa attack each other on social networks
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferrera receive an exclusive gift on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary
The former musical director of the Moncada group resides in the United States