January 23, 2024

Telemundo offered Ana Jurka more money to prevent her resignation

January 23, 2024

Honduran journalist Ana Gorka surprised her followers after revealing the truth about her departure from Telemundo.

Anna Gorka ended the year 2023, concluding a major cycle in her career. At the beginning of December, the sportscaster said goodbye to the ranks of Telemundo, betting on family time.

Now, in a calmer and more honest way, the Honduran national has expressed in detail the reasons that prompted her to step away from her programs on the small screen, despite the fact that the television station did everything in its power to retain her.

“It was my decision and I did it for my family and my desire to grow,” he said in an interview with Las Top News, where he reiterated that the company had nothing to do with the end of this phase of his career. “I was actually quite happy in a way. It had nothing to do with having a bad feeling about Telemundo or anything, quite the opposite. I felt like I needed something that the company couldn't give me at this moment, and it had nothing to do with money, and nothing to do with He asked him for things here or there, it's simply for the sake of my family, and he added: “The schedule I was in was very difficult.”

Anna hosted the sports program Zona Mixta, which was broadcast live nightly on weekends, which for her meant being away from her family during important times. “I worked during the week, and my schedule was very variable because those of us who work on a non-sports network depend on the FIFA dates, on His conversation with Mandy Friedman.

“I loved it, but it was very difficult for my family. It was really causing problems in my personal life. Regardless of the fact that I loved what I was doing, I had to make a decision that either they would change my schedule or I would leave. Her request was clear: Getting weekends off to spend time with her children, Seth and Noah, as well as her husband, Joshua.

“I wanted to continue, but not at that time. My manager told me that sports always happen on the weekend. What I was saying is that Telemundo is not a sports network,” he added.

Anna confessed through tears that they had made her a large financial offer to keep her, and in the midst of many meetings and conversations, she asked God for a sign, and got her answer. If at the last meeting they did not resign to giving her weekends off, she would leave no matter what they put on the table, because she understood that it was the heavenly message she asked for.

After her departure, speculation began about a new professional stage at the television station Univision, an approach that Anna accepted, but not such an offer. “We've had conversations and they've gotten to this point.”

On the other hand, he said he received an offer from somewhere else, which he had to turn down because they asked him to move, a decision he is now making as a family. “I got an offer in December that I couldn't accept, I had to move on from what I was going to do, which involved working weekends and the numbers weren't good enough for me to make the move,” he said. .

