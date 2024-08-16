August 17, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tekashi 6ix9ine posts compromising video after alleged breakup with Yailin

Tekashi 6ix9ine posts compromising video after alleged breakup with Yailin

Lane Skeldon August 16, 2024 2 min read

Although neither of them has officially announced their breakup, Yalin is the most popular and Tekashi 6ix9ine They have taken firm steps to prove this. Deleting all their posts on social media and not having any recent photos of them are clear evidence.

But the last straw was the video the artist had just uploaded to his Instagram profile. A series of clips, some of them high-voltage.

Two of the recordings are dangerous because of the content they display.

Tekashi shares a compromising video.

AJ/Tekashi


The carousel starts with a video of him and his friend seemingly composing new music, the next two of him singing and enjoying various songs. In the end, he left his followers amazed by the unexpected images he posted.

From the bed and with the broken heart icon, he showed several naked women in what looked like a jacuzzi. Not only that, in the last picture, these women appear lying on the bed in embarrassing positions.

Tekashi.

AJ/Tekashi


If you don’t want to miss a thing, sign up for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are up to, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

Some postcards suggest that he is free, without any commitment, and enjoying his bachelorhood.

See also  "La Casa de Papel": Ursula Corbero surprises Jimmy Fallon by telling him a story with Madonna | money theft | skip entry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Let them prepare their bags if they are not already ready.
2 min read

Let them prepare their bags if they are not already ready.

August 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and prevent cyberbullying
3 min read

Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Colombia to promote mental health and prevent cyberbullying

August 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Actress Gena Rowlands, best known for her role in “Diary of a Passion,” has died at the age of 94.
3 min read

Actress Gena Rowlands, best known for her role in “Diary of a Passion,” has died at the age of 94.

August 15, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Red Bull already has Chico Perez’s replacement for 2025 | Halftime
2 min read

Red Bull already has Chico Perez’s replacement for 2025 | Halftime

August 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Meteorite discovered in deep space that wiped out the dinosaurs
2 min read

Meteorite discovered in deep space that wiped out the dinosaurs

August 16, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Thailand has elected the heiress of a powerful clan as its new prime minister: Paithongtarn Shinawatra.
5 min read

Thailand has elected the heiress of a powerful clan as its new prime minister: Paithongtarn Shinawatra.

August 16, 2024 Phyllis Ward
USCIS Publishes Filing Guide to Keeping Families Together
3 min read

USCIS Publishes Filing Guide to Keeping Families Together

August 16, 2024 Winston Hale