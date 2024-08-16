Tekashi 6ix9ine posts compromising video after alleged breakup with Yailin

Although neither of them has officially announced their breakup, Yalin is the most popular and Tekashi 6ix9ine They have taken firm steps to prove this. Deleting all their posts on social media and not having any recent photos of them are clear evidence.

But the last straw was the video the artist had just uploaded to his Instagram profile. A series of clips, some of them high-voltage.

Two of the recordings are dangerous because of the content they display.

Tekashi shares a compromising video.

AJ/Tekashi



The carousel starts with a video of him and his friend seemingly composing new music, the next two of him singing and enjoying various songs. In the end, he left his followers amazed by the unexpected images he posted.

From the bed and with the broken heart icon, he showed several naked women in what looked like a jacuzzi. Not only that, in the last picture, these women appear lying on the bed in embarrassing positions.

Tekashi.

AJ/Tekashi



Some postcards suggest that he is free, without any commitment, and enjoying his bachelorhood.