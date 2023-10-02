Taylor Swift arrived at the stadium with celebrities in tow to support Kelsey

Match between New York Jets And Kansas City ChiefsOK Week 4 Subordinate 2023 season Subordinate NFL He had luxurious guests, because the singer Taylor Swift Arrived in MetLife Stadium Accompanied by many celebrities.

They circulated it on social networks Several video clips Where you see singerwhich was relevant to the player Travis Kelseyarriving at the stadium 40 minutes before kick-off To be able to enjoy the game and perform who could be her new boyfriend.

What accompanied the celebrities? Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift He arrived home Planes Accompanied by actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter And Hugh Jackman Which created a huge impact among the people who saw them walking in the corridors of the sports stadium and then they were installed in one of the boxes.

For several weeks there was a rumor that the famous artist was dating Kansas City Chiefs tight endwhich appears to be turning into a Marketing star Due to the influence of his alleged romantic relationship with the winner 12 Grammy Awards.

We must remember that this is not the first time that Taylor Swift has appeared in a game HeadsBecause during the match against Chicago Bears He can be seen enjoying the event from one of the boxes in Arrowhead Stadium With Travis’ mother, Donna Kelsey.

