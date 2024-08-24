Tata Martino talks about Leo Messi’s development and predicts when he could play in MLS again

Gerardo MartinoThe Argentine coach of Inter Miami announced today, Friday, that Lionel Messi is making positive progress in his recovery After the injury that kept him off the field. Although no specific date has been set for his return, he provided the details that fans were waiting for.

The technician explained that,He does not train with the group.But he is already on the pitch and working with the physical trainers. He is developing well. It was expected that he would not be with Argentina. (For the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September) because he is not ready to play yet but we are still doing a good job.” These words reflect cautious optimism about Messi’s situation.





Read also

Bernardo Scotti

When will Leo Messi play again?

Martino stressed that there is no specific date set for Messi’s return:There is no estimated return date. You have to start seeing how he feels when he adds training sessions.” Although there is uncertainty about the exact moment of his return, The coach is confident in Messi’s ability to participate in the final matches. The season before the start of the qualifiers.

Major League Soccer has its final day of scheduled league play. October 19. The Wild Card matches will then be played on October 23, with the first round of qualifying starting on October 26. Martino is confident Messi will be ready for these crucial matches.

Leo Messi, Inter Miami player. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Argentina captain injured He injured his ankle during the Copa America final on July 14.Which has kept him out of action since then. His last appearance for Inter Miami was on June 1, and his absence has been noticeable for the Florida team, which, after being eliminated from the League Cup, is now focusing all its efforts on the American League.

Despite the challenges, Inter Miami remains atop the Eastern Conference and is preparing for a crucial matchup against second-place Cincinnati on Saturday. With a five-point lead over its next opponent, Inter Miami can secure a playoff spot with a win or even a combination of positive results in other matches.

Enjoy this match with an MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Activate your account!