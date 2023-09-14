“Talks between the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the authorities of Haiti will continue this Thursday” | Daily menu

Dominican government spokesman Homero Figueroa informed Lestin Diario that talks between the authorities of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, to address the situation resulting from the construction of the canal, are scheduled to continue on Thursday.

The date on which the two parties will meet again has not yet been confirmed, but it was indicated that the meeting will be held again at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The presidential spokesman did not clarify the details of Wednesday’s meeting.

In the vicinity of the Chancellery, after eight o’clock at night, all doors are closed, with only a few vehicles in their parking lots.

The Dominican Republic did not provide details about the meeting held Wednesday with five Haitian officials led by the country’s Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Minister of Multilateral Foreign Policy, Rubén Arturo Silly Valdez.

Information about the bilateral meeting was reported by the office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

It was implemented through the Bilateral Water Table of the Joint Bilateral Commission, “in order to find a just and final solution to the problem of equitable use of the shared water resources of the Massacre River.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the Haitian people that the Haitian and Dominican governments have decided, by mutual agreement, to meet in Santo Domingo, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, through the Bilateral National Water Table of the Mixed Bilateral Commission,” the statement read: “In order to find a just and final solution to the problem of fair use.” for the common water resources of the Massacre River, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Arbitration of February 20, 1929.”

President Louis Abinader announced a series of measures on the border with Dajabon, which include permanently suspending entry for all participants in the conflict and halting the issuance of visas to Haitian citizens.

Maintain a complete closure of the border through Dajabon and, if the dispute is not resolved by Thursday, completely close the border to land, sea and air trade.

Revitalizing the intake of the Dajabon River, at the beginning of the La Vigia Canal, as a short-term measure to ensure water supplies for Dominican producers and initiating the construction process of the Don Miguel Dam Project as a final long-term solution.