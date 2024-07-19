Talavera College of Health Sciences Project Draft Tendered

The Presidency of the University of Castilla-La Mancha has launched a tender worth over 900,000 euros for the project to build the new Faculty of Health Sciences in Talavera de la Reina, which will be located next to the Nuestra Señora del Prado General University Hospital.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Public Sector Contracting Platform, consulted by EFE, the purpose of the tender is to award the contract for the formulation of the services of the main project and the implementation project of the future building, as well as optional management of the works, coordination of health and safety and detailed monitoring during the first year of operation of the complex.

Dean of UCLM, Julien Garde, It was announced at the beginning of June during a visit to Talavera de la Reina that the tender would be launched in the following weeks..

The deadline for applications is September 25th and the award will be decided through a project competition with the intervention of the jury.

This will be the new College of Health Sciences.

The building has an area of ​​9,600 square meters, on a plot of land next to the Nuestra Señora del Prado General Hospital. The Social Security Treasury returns to the Talavera City Council. This in turn is given to the University of Castilla-La Mancha to develop the project.

The college will have 20 classrooms, accommodating between 40 and 150 students, so that it can be occupied by 1,500 students at one time. (seminars, practical classes or group work).

About 1,900 square meters will be used for teaching laboratories and 580 square meters for seven research laboratories (Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Cell Culture, Technological Applications and Speech Therapy).

It will also include a multi-clinic care center, which will occupy an area of ​​1,050 square meters, Which will include podiatry, speech therapy, occupational therapy and nursing services. Which will lead to improving student training and providing services to citizens.

The remainder will be for shared spaces and academic and administrative administration, including a library, cafeteria, 400-person meeting room and 100-person classroom.

In addition, the building will be sustainable with photovoltaic installations, low-consumption lighting and efficient water management.

It is worth noting that the plot of land has an area of ​​54,634 square meters. About 16,000 restricted via PERIM To determine the alignment and sizes in which parking spaces will be built, with space for bicycles, charging points for electric cars, and green spaces.