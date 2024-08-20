Taiwan conducts missile drills at sensitive test site

Text size





Taiwan on Tuesday conducted missile drills simulating the interception of enemy fighters and munitions at a sensitive test site, as it seeks to boost its “combat effectiveness” in the face of China’s growing aggression.

Taiwan’s military launched US-made Sky Bow III and Patriot II missiles from the Jiupeng base in the south of the island.

It is the first time in more than a decade that journalists have been allowed into the base, which is home to the state-run Zhongshan Institute of Science and Technology, which specializes in weapons development.

“All the missiles fired today hit their targets without problems. This shows… that the training of our officers and soldiers is very strong,” Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Lifang told reporters.

Taiwan has steadily built up its defense capacity in recent years, with major arms purchases and increased defense budget to invest in military reforms and arms manufacturing.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan part of its territory and has stepped up military pressure by sending drones, fighter jets and naval ships around the island.

Taiwanese soldiers on land fired both types of missiles, while a frigate fired RIM-66 Standard missiles.

The main goal of the drills is to increase the “overall combat effectiveness of the force,” said Air Force Colonel Cao Shuli.

“We have the ability, confidence and determination to defend our country and defend our airspace,” added Lieutenant Cheng Yongru, who participated in the drills.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had spotted five Chinese aircraft and 11 ships around the island in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.