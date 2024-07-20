Taco Maker Opens New Location in Bayamon | Economy

With an investment of $ 1.5 million and the creation of 40 jobs, the president of Fransglobal – the company that represents the Taco Maker chain -, Carlos Bodet, inaugurated today, Friday, the new franchise located in Rio Bayamón in the municipality of Bayamón.

Likewise, they reported that the franchise owners of this new location will be former Puerto Rican basketball player Ricardo Dalmau and Amaryllis Ramos as a partner.

“This new opening brings us strength and excitement. This is what we work towards every day. The team is working on many projects like this at the moment,” commented Bodette.

For his part, Dalmau expressed his happiness to start another alternative for food and service in an area that is very popular with consumers.

“What I have been thinking about for several years as an idea, today a stage has been completed with the aim of creating important projects and leaving a mark on the people who pass by here. This will always be our goal and we want to continue growing, but we will start with it. We will work hard to make this project good and from there it will be what God wants,” Dalmau said.

On the other hand, when asked by EL VOCERO about new constructions or openings of Mexican food chain franchises on the island, Carlos Bodet, president of the Puerto Rican Restaurant Association (ASORE), also reported that at the moment there are works on six new establishments in the Carolinas region and also in several cities around the island where different designs are being worked on.

“They are innovative designs, they are designs that are created from ‘containers’ with a new facade and we make a living room for them. The architecture of these guys is amazing and that gives us diversity because they are not offering smaller and more diverse stores that will cost less every day and that is what it is all about. “We are working to make every cost less, because with the lower investment, more people can do it, and there are many Puerto Ricans who want to become entrepreneurs,” commented Bodet.

On the other hand, Budet said that all franchises will have an area where consumers visiting Taco Makers across the island will find new technology that will allow them to order their food and not go through the normal process of an ordering line at the checkout.

“This technology is coming to all the localities and it is a mandate from the people. People want quality, efficiency and speed. A chain that does not focus on quality, that is, it serves efficiently in relation to the audience and gives speed, because it leaves the conversation table,” Boudet pointed out.