July 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

T-Mobile to pay customers millions for data stolen in a hack

T-Mobile to pay customers millions for data stolen in a hack

Zera Pearson July 25, 2022 1 min read

New York. US carrier T-Mobile agreed to pay customers affected by a class action $350 million after the company revealed in August that it had suffered a cyber attack in which users’ personal data, such as Social Security numbers, was stolen.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, the company said the money will pay refunds to plaintiffs’ clients, plaintiffs’ legal costs and settlement administration costs. It also said it will spend $150 million next year to strengthen data protection and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement does not contain an admission of fault, error, or liability on the part of any of the defendants.

The company said it expects court to agree to the terms of the settlement, possibly in December.

Nearly 80 million residents of the United States were affected by the hack. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information stolen included names, details from driver’s licenses and other means of identification.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile has become one of the largest mobile phone companies in the country, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported a total of 102.1 million customers in the United States after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects total pre-tax fees to be $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

See also  Between "Marketing" and the Future of the Internet: Which Web 3 is causing the most controversy among tech giants?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Google co-founder divorced after his wife and Musk had an affair, according to WSJ

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

T-Mobile will pay more than $350 million to users whose personal data was stolen during a cyber attack

July 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

How many pounds of pressure do you have to adjust your tires at very high places

July 22, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

T-Mobile to pay customers millions for data stolen in a hack

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Jesse Uribe: The car that the singer bought in the United States – people – culture

July 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Murdoch’s New York Post calls Trump ‘unfit to be president again’

July 25, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Entertainment proposals at the Museum of Natural Sciences «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

July 25, 2022 Zera Pearson