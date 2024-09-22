Sympathy. Remembrance of the opening day of the Museum of Natural Sciences 47 years ago

The museum’s opening day, in the spring of 1977, was very special for Dem.

Perhaps the most important thing in his life.

In fact, I saw him in the picture the other day and I hardly recognized him in that tie.

The city authorities will cut the traditional ribbon and then toast.

Father Mario was responsible for blessing the new institution.

While all this was happening, Dem could see Liv’s dogs slowly approaching the museum.

Lev’s character has always been controversial, but the problem beyond that is that if Lev decides to enter the museum, the 14 dogs will too.

Deem began to feel a little nervous, or rather uneasy, at the prospect of this happening.

However, the dogs lay outside, surrounding the little museum that had been born.

And Leaf??? Where was he?

Al-Dim was looking for him among the people during his exhibition.

By the time the event was over, the museum was empty. Liv’s dogs were still outside.

There were only a few people left looking at the display cases, including a man in an impeccable white suit who seemed to absorb everything he saw like a sponge.

Deem approached to start a conversation.

When the man turned around, my father immediately recognized that look.

It was Lev. Dem was shocked by a picture he had never seen or imagined before.

“I knew this day was important to you,” Lev told him.