Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.

2024-08-26
Swedish football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, The former England manager has died at the age of 76 after a long illness, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Monday.
“In the end it all happened very quickly. He died this morning at home, surrounded by his family,” his agent Bo Gustafsson told SVT.
“Svenis,” as he was known in his country, revealed in January that he had incurable pancreatic cancer.
“At best, I have a year left. At worst, something less,” he said in an interview with Swedish public radio.
Ericsson Last year, due to health problems, he left his position as sporting director of the modest Swedish club Karlstad, the last stage of a long and fruitful career that began in the late 1970s in his native country.
After winning the league and the UEFA Cup with Swedish side Gothenburg, he moved to Benfica, with whom he won three league titles and from there went to Italy, where he spent most of his career at clubs such as Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio, where he won the league, several cups and one UEFA Cup.
Ericsson He also played in English football (Manchester City, Leicester City) and was the first non-British coach to coach the English team. He also led the national teams of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines, in addition to his experience in the Chinese and Thai leagues.
Since he announced his illness.. Ericsson He has received many public acclaims, both in his own country and in other countries where he has trained, such as the United Kingdom and Italy.
