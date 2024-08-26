August 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.

Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.

Cassandra Curtis August 26, 2024 2 min read

2024-08-26

Swedish football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, The former England manager has died at the age of 76 after a long illness, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Monday.

“In the end it all happened very quickly. He died this morning at home, surrounded by his family,” his agent Bo Gustafsson told SVT.

Barcelona close to signing winger James will play next week and Santi Gimenez will arrive in the Premier League for £33m

“Svenis,” as he was known in his country, revealed in January that he had incurable pancreatic cancer.

“At best, I have a year left. At worst, something less,” he said in an interview with Swedish public radio.

Ericsson Last year, due to health problems, he left his position as sporting director of the modest Swedish club Karlstad, the last stage of a long and fruitful career that began in the late 1970s in his native country.

After winning the league and the UEFA Cup with Swedish side Gothenburg, he moved to Benfica, with whom he won three league titles and from there went to Italy, where he spent most of his career at clubs such as Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Lazio, where he won the league, several cups and one UEFA Cup.

Heartbreaking farewell message from Sven-Göran Eriksson, who is battling terminal cancer: ‘I have had a good life’

Ericsson He also played in English football (Manchester City, Leicester City) and was the first non-British coach to coach the English team. He also led the national teams of Mexico, Ivory Coast and the Philippines, in addition to his experience in the Chinese and Thai leagues.

See also  A spectator who caused a fall during the first stage of the Tour de France has been arrested

Since he announced his illness.. Ericsson He has received many public acclaims, both in his own country and in other countries where he has trained, such as the United Kingdom and Italy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

Shohei Ohtani Hit By 92 MPH Ball (+Video)

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Ancelotti asks for ‘more responsibility’ after Vinicius upset over substitution
2 min read

Ancelotti asks for ‘more responsibility’ after Vinicius upset over substitution

August 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Francisco Lindor hits grand slam, solo homer to lead Mets to victory
1 min read

Francisco Lindor hits grand slam, solo homer to lead Mets to victory

August 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

Union Médica’s Imaging Department Opens Nuclear Medicine Unit with Modern Equipment
2 min read

Union Médica’s Imaging Department Opens Nuclear Medicine Unit with Modern Equipment

August 26, 2024 Zera Pearson
Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.
2 min read

Swedish coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, who was suffering from terminal cancer, has died at the age of 76.

August 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 Legal Streaming Platforms to Watch Movies and TV Shows for Free
2 min read

3 Legal Streaming Platforms to Watch Movies and TV Shows for Free

August 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Japan has deployed fighter jets to respond to a Chinese spy plane violating its airspace.
2 min read

Japan has deployed fighter jets to respond to a Chinese spy plane violating its airspace.

August 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward