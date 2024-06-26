“Sustainability is the path to well-being”

“From our department we do not want the term sustainability to remain just a concept, but we understand it as the right path to be adopted in any area of ​​life, because through sustainability we will achieve quality maintenance and any contrary decision will be at risk of uncertainty and doomed to failure.

With these words, José Antonio Viquez Ruiz, Regional Delegate for Sustainability, Environment and Blue Economy of the Council of Andalusia in Malaga, began his speech during the closing of the Sustainable Andalusia Meeting, an event organized by EXPANSIÓN, sponsored by Unicaja, Marbella City Council, Regional Council of Malaga, Costa del Sol Malaga, Hydralia and CEPSA. .

Viquez’s intervention, which addressed the need for a public sustainability policy that promotes collective and sustainable practices, focused in particular on the “long and sometimes winding transition” towards achieving this policy, within the framework of public policies imposed by the European Union.

The delegate said: “60% of our delegation’s activity is focused on conducting strategic environmental assessments, and sometimes we have complaints from citizens that they take a long time or that the mechanisms for reaching a solution in any file are not understood.” “Among other things, because it requires working with different departments, organizations and citizen groups. The ultimate goal is to ensure operation and good practices towards sustainability, but we cannot help but wonder whether this period is sustainable for private companies,” he explained, for example, for a project harbor”.

The delegate explained that “the range of policy measures that promote sustainability is broad” and covers “public and private investments directed towards sustainable practices such as renewable energies.” In this sense, he highlighted more than 60 projects, especially photovoltaics, that will be implemented in Malaga in the coming years, or those related to sustainable mobility or land conservation.

In regulatory matters, it was stated that Andalusia has a circular economy law in force since May 1, 2023, which is “a non-coercive law, which seeks agreement between the private company and the public sector.” He also referred to the Andalusian Regional Sustainability Law, “which has an integrative and episodic nature, and which attempts to provide the sectoral policies that intervene in the region with a common strategy.”

He stressed that this law takes into account several aspects: “the social feasibility of all measures, based on public interest and their size based on foreseeable demand; and environmental and landscape feasibility, given that the proposed planning must ensure environmental protection.” And biodiversity.” To these conditions, he added “sustainable land occupation, rational use of natural resources, energy efficiency, resilience, economic viability and governance in decision-making in regional and urban planning.”

José Antonio Véquez concluded his speech by emphasizing that the Andalusian government is focused on strengthening “cooperation between the public and private sectors, which is fundamental to our administration, revitalizing the region and attracting any type of investment that may be interesting and positive for the community.”