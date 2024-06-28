Súper Selectos opens its 114th store in San Miguel

Yesterday, the supermarket chain opened its new sales room in the Panamericana Mall, in the canton of Babalon, on the road from San Miguel to La Union.

With an investment of $3.5 million and the creation of hundreds of new jobs, the Super Selectos supermarket chain opened its 114th branch this Thursday, which is located in the recently opened Panamericana Mall, which is located in the Babalon Canton, 114 kilometers from the Pan Americana. The highway that leads from San Miguel to La Union.

With the cutting of the ribbon, the blessing of the store and the departure of the cake, Súper Selectos opened its seventh branch in San Miguel, through which it seeks to get closer and closer to the people of Miguelene with high-quality products.

According to the company’s information, the new supermarket contributes to honoring the shopping experience of the local population, as it will have an area of ​​1,100 square meters distributed in the store and a support area of ​​400 square meters. They stressed that this will make it possible to give Migueleños a valuable offer where they will find everything they need in one place.

There are 16,000 products distributed in categories such as fruits and vegetables, grocery, cleaning, beverages, meat and sausages, personal and home care, and others. In addition, there is a bakery area that offers a variety of breads, pastries, and pastries of the best quality, at reasonable prices, and in a safe environment.

Photo by EDH/Jessica Orellana

David Cahen, CEO of Súper Selectos, stressed that they maintain their commitment to promoting the economic and social development of the communities in which the chain is present and in the surrounding areas.

He added: “With this sales room, more than 300 new direct and indirect job opportunities will be added, and we are certain that this represents a positive boost to strengthening the local economy, in addition to adding benefits that the residents of the region will find.” The CEO highlighted everything they need in one place.

They noted that the construction of Súper Selectos San Miguel Panamericana generated more than 100 direct jobs and 400 indirect jobs on average in the gray work phase, which took a period of 10 months.

While more than 50 direct jobs will be created in the operations phase and just over 300 indirect jobs, the latter being required by suppliers to ensure the optimal operation of the store.

“The new Súper Selectos San Miguel Panamericana is modern, safe and comfortable, and with its opening we are offering the best products and savings opportunities that distinguish us to more Salvadorans,” added Kahin.

David Cahen, CEO of Súper Selectos, during the opening of the 114th store. Photo by EDH/Jessica Orellana

The new supermarket incorporates key innovations in terms of energy efficiency such as the use of all-LED lighting, in addition to incorporating the latest refrigeration equipment designed with central controls that are electronically managed for optimal performance. They explained that the process was optimized.

They also installed air conditioners with the latest compressors that ensure a comfortable environment and insulated ceilings that allow the isolation of the external environment from the internal environment to achieve the optimal use of energy in air conditioning.

A new shopping center in the Pearl of the Orient

For her part, Sofia Gauches, General Manager of ALMOSA (Alimentos Móviles SA de CV), a company that owns family-oriented shopping centres, also highlighted the economic contribution it makes to the country.

He pointed out that the operation of the Panamericana Mall will generate an average of 1,100 job positions, of which more than 300 will be direct and just over 800 will be indirect.

“With the new Panamericana Mall, we strengthen our commercial mission and reaffirm our commitment to Salvadorans by offering brands with a high degree of responsibility, quality and comfort to the people of El Salvador. These are allied brands such as Súper Selectos, which for more than 70 years have been part of the history of our homes and families,” he emphasized.

The Panamericana Mall took a year of work and an investment of $7.5 million to build.

The alliance between Súper Selectos and ALMOSA dates back more than two decades with the opening of Súper Selectos in Plaza Real Santa Ana.

Súper Selectos opens its fifth branch in Ahuachapán and its 112th in the country

But then in 2018 they opened the doors of Selectos in Mall Gabriel in Apopa, and later in 2021, a new supermarket opened in Mall Marsella in Opico, and in 2024 there will be two: Selectos in Mall Mediterráneo, in Ahuachapan; And the Panamericana Mall in San Miguel.

This new supermarket joins six other stores in the Pearl of the Orient: San Miguel Barrios, San Miguel Galerias, Plaza Viva, San Miguel Station, El Encuentro El Sitio and San Miguel Centro. These seven chambers generate a total of more than 1,500 job opportunities, direct and indirect.

String expansion

The 114th Súper Selectos store is the third the chain has opened so far this year.

The previous center was opened in March in the Distrito Zaragoza shopping center, in the aforementioned municipality of La Libertad Este. This branch involved an investment of $ 4 million.

In 2024, the supermarket chain plans to invest in seven new stores, so that there will be 118 branches by the end of this year.

By 2025, they plan to invest in six more stores, so next year they will reach 124 branches in the country, as announced in March by Carlos Calleja, Vice President of the Calleja Group.

The chain’s expansion has been significant in the past five years, opening its 100th store in 2018.