Súper Selectos has opened its 115th branch in the recently opened Plaza Mundo in Usulután.

The shopping center is located at kilometer 119 of the Litoral highway. The chain invested $4.5 million. It will create 100 direct jobs and 400 indirect jobs.

“The new Súper Selectos Plaza Mundo Usulután represents the embodiment of our commitment to promoting the economic and social development of our country,” were the opening remarks by David Kahen, CEO of Súper Selectos.

The Súper Selectos supermarket chain opened its 115th branch on Thursday, located in the recently opened Plaza Mundo Usulután, located at kilometer 119 of the Litoral CA-DOS highway.

With the ribbon cutting, the store blessing and the cake leaving, Super Selectos approaches Usulutecos with the usual quality, opening its fifth store in the department.

According to the company, the new supermarket also contributes to improving the shopping experience for local residents, with an area of ​​​​1,550 square meters distributed in stores. and a support area of ​​​​450 square meters, making it possible to provide users with a valuable offer where they will find everything they need in one place.

Photo by EDH/Jessica Orellana

22,000 products distributed across categories such as fruits and vegetables, groceries, cleaning, beverages, the best meats and sausages, personal and home care, etc. In addition to the bakery area, which offers a variety of breads, pastries and pastries of the best quality at reasonable prices and in a safe environment.

For his part, Kahin confirms that with this sales room, more than 400 new job opportunities will be added, both direct and indirect, in addition to the added advantages that the residents of the area will find everything they need in one place.

Súper Selectos Plaza Mundo Usulután was built with an investment of approximately $ 4.5 million and the grey work phase took 10 months, generating more than 100 direct jobs and an average of 400 indirect jobs. While in the operational phase it contributes to promoting local development by creating more than 100 direct jobs and just over 300 indirect jobs. The latter are required by suppliers and together they ensure optimal operation.

In addition, the CEO added, “The new Súper Selectos Plaza Mundo Usulután is modern, safe and comfortable, and with its opening we are bringing the best products and savings opportunities that distinguish us to more Salvadorans.”

For Wilber Martinez, the room’s manager, the new opening is a challenge, because “it’s a different concept in Usulutan. It’s a room with a different assortment and so customers won’t have to travel to San Miguel because they already have everything nearby.”

The supermarket has five branches available in the section: Usulután a Puerta Oriente, Usulután Centro, Jiquilisco, Santiago de María and now Plaza Mundo Usulután.

Accelerated growth of Super Selectos

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world economy to a standstill. Many companies have had to reinvent themselves. Some have emerged from this experience refreshed. One of these companies seems to be Súper Selectos, which has been able to open new branches since 2020. The year with the most openings was 2021, when they opened the doors of 4 new rooms, three of them in the shopping centers of the El Encuentro brand (San Martín, Ubico and Sonsonate), owned by Urbanica. The other was located in the residential area of ​​Ciudad Marcela, in San Juan Ubico, La Libertad.

Photo by EDH/Jessica Orellana

If the entire five-year period is taken into account, the number of new supermarkets for the brand stands at 13 since 2019, a figure higher than the previous five years, when only 8 stores were opened between 2014 and 2018.

But Súper Selectos’ plan is more ambitious: in 2024, the supermarket chain plans to invest in seven new stores, four of which are already in operation (Ahuachapán, San Miguel, Zaragoza and Usulután). By the end of this year, there will be 118.

And they have goals for the coming year: “Today I share with you that by 2025 we are working on an investment plan to build six more stores. We believe in El Salvador and its people, and we never tire of saying it,” Carlos Calleja, its vice president, announced in March.

