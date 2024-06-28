Summary and result of Mexico (0)-(1) Venezuela in Copa America 2024

Mexico and Venezuela face each other to compete for the top spot in Group B of the Copa America after starting with victories. Venezuela surprised Ecuador and will seek to confirm a great football moment with the aim of putting on a historic performance in the Copa America and moving towards qualifying for the World Cup. Meanwhile, Mexico will seek to show that they are no less than the South American teams and that they are capable of rebuilding their recent past of modest results.

Mexico beat Jamaica sufficiently in the first match and added three valuable points to the classification, but left doubts. El Tri, playing mainly at home, found themselves with little attacking ability and allowed Jamaica to have too many goals. In addition, he suffered a major loss: Edson Alvarez, his biggest star, suffered a tear in the match against Jamaica and his survival in the Copa America remains uncertain.

In contrast, Vinotinto returned to Ecuador, benefiting from Enner Valencia’s dismissal. It is not a simple victory, Ecuador are a good team and Venezuela showed that they have virtue and options. Argentine coach Fernando Batista made two changes and both scored: Jónder Cadiz and Eduardo Bello.

Venezuela’s best Copa America performance was in 2011, when they finished fourth. Can they reach those heights?