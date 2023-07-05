Successful closing of the Provincial Science, Art and Technology Fair

Three years later, the face-to-face space is back with great participation from students, teachers, and families.

At the SUM of the Ciudad de Santa Rosa school, the second regional edition of the fair was held, which brought together schools from the city and the southern region of the province.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Education of La Pampa, Pablo Macchione, accompanied by authorities from the Education Cabinet, stressed that “this is an opportunity to meet, exchange and learn from everyone, it is a joy and a satisfaction. It is an area in which we show our interests, we investigate based on problems, we work in Multiple disciplines, and we talk to our peers from other locations to learn about their realities. It is a way to accompany and enhance the process of teaching and learning.”

Exhibition spaces are important because they demonstrate ways of building students’ knowledge, they promote the development of civic culture and democracy, critical spirit and curiosity, they produce scenarios for the social appropriation of science, art and technology, and they facilitate the acquisition of skills of inquiry, expression and communication.

Families, as well as students and teachers, have maintained an active role in the institutional and regional events of Fair 2023. Noelia, one of the mothers present at SUM, arrived from Colonia Santa Teresa and declared to the district news agency that “the most beautiful thing about this is the possibility for the boys to show their daily work, And they interact with people they don’t know and they know about the camaraderie that exists between them.”

Andrea, one of the mothers who attended the event in the capital of the Pampas, identified the awareness that children are born with as the future of our world. “They will continue our legacy, so the exhibition is very important to me because it opens their minds, they investigate, produce and projects. About this work that specifically refers to the recycling of water, they learn the value we have to have in relation to our resource. The children show and tell what they have studied with great enthusiasm We hope that there will be many more events of this kind.”

In General Pico and Santa Rosa, more than 120 pampas works are on display. In the coming days, the projects that will represent the state of the Pampas will be officially announced at the National Exhibition to be held from September 5 to 9, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

In addition, the regional Ministry of Education will broadcast a special audiovisual production in its country YouTube channel With the voices of children and adolescents from different regions of the Pampas, the different levels, modalities and themes related to this year will be represented.