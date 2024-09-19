Strong storms are forecast for the afternoon in South Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new round of storm forecasts for South Florida this Thursday. Weather conditions include heavy rain that will last through the afternoon and evening.

Warm temperatures but moderated by rainfall

Despite the rains, the characteristic heat of the region persists. Temperatures will be in the low 90s Fahrenheit range, while wind chills will be above 95 degrees. However, the precipitation will help moderate heat indices that prevent them from exceeding typical levels for this time of year.

Storms with risk of flooding

Heavy rain is expected in the afternoon and evening, and there is a risk of flooding in some areas. Forecasters warn that some of these storms could reach severe levels, increasing the risk to vulnerable areas. In addition, due to king tides, the potential for coastal flooding is expected during high tide times.

Coastal flood warning for Friday

The Meteorological Department has issued a coastal flood warning that will come into effect on Friday afternoon. In addition, there is a warning about the moderate risk of rip currents along the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean. Although no advisories have been issued for vessels operating in the waters of the Atlantic and Florida Keys at this time, caution is advised.

Weather outlook for the weekend

Chances of rain will remain high till Friday due to high humidity and southwesterly wind flow. A front north of South Florida continues to create instability, allowing scattered storms to develop. Saturday could maintain the potential for a few storms, although some drier air will reduce Sunday’s rain chances.

For next week, winds from the east are expected to pick up, and temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees by Wednesday.