Stop your cell phone from listening to everything you say and always know what you’re up to | News from Mexico

Roger Rehbein April 5, 2023 2 min read

Mexico City. – Google has charged on several occasions by users Listen to conversations on the cell phone and use this information to customize search results and on-device advertising. This can be easily verified, because if you talk about a specific topic, You will see how relevant ads appear on your phone After a brief period.

While Google Assistant is a useful tool, sometimes You need permissions that may put your privacy and control at risk. For example, yes The assistant uses the phone’s microphone-You can listen to your conversations at all times.

How do you prevent your phone from listening to everything you say?

To limit Google’s ability to listen in on your conversations, there are three options you can consider. The first option is to disable “Ok Google” voice command. To do this, go to Settings, then Go to Google and access the search option. Then, tap on Voice, enter voice recognition and deactivate an option “Okay Google”.




Another way to avoid it Delete audio history from your phoneWhere everything you say is recorded on the device. To do this, go to google app On your phone, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner and select Voice Record option. From there you can Delete all audio recording history stored by Google.

also You can block the google microphone. To do this, go to the Settings app on your phone, then go to the Apps section and scroll until you find the Google app. Click on it, then Select Permissions and deactivate the microphone. This way, Google will not be able to access your phone’s microphone, and thus You will not be able to hear your conversations.

It is important to note that deactivating is an option “Okay Google” It may limit assistant functionality on your phone. but, If your privacy is an important concern to you, This is an option that you should seriously consider. In addition, deleting voice history and blocking Google microphone are also good options to limit Google’s ability to access your conversations and personal data.

