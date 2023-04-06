Do you have a Samsung phone? Install this update now

Samsung has started rolling out its latest security update, which is critical for those with phones that use Exynos modems, like the flagships Galaxy S22 In the past year, which was at high risk of major security breaches. The new update fixes these security issues (and more) and is now rolling out online Galaxy S23 in Europe and South Korea.

In mid-March, a Project Zero report from Google’s Homeland Security Research team revealed that security issues found in devices using Exynos modems could give remote users the ability to easily hack a phone at the baseband level. Samsung said at the time that it released security patches for five of those vulnerabilities in March, with an update in April to address the remaining issues.

According to a report published in Samsung websiteThe April 2023 security patch update contains fixes (CVEs) from Google for 55 security vulnerabilities, of which four are called critical fixes and 46 are named high priority. That’s why it’s important to install this update on your Galaxy phones as soon as it arrives, even though the Galaxy S23 series doesn’t use an Exynos modem. It also fixes vulnerabilities in the implementation of 3GPP in the Exynos modem baseband and Exynos fastboot USB interface.

Samsung is also rolling out 15 more fixes with the update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Most of these flaws are found in devices running Android 11 and above. In addition to high-severity vulnerabilities, flaws in SemClipboard, SLocatoin and Telephony features have also been fixed along with addressing vulnerabilities in the TIGERF Trustlet, CertificatePolicy vulnerability and incorrect licensing of the Smart Suggests widget. In other words, it’s corrected a lot vulnerabilities.

Galaxy devices, including S22 sold in Europe and African countries, M33 series, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21, A13, A12 and A04 were at risk according to the Project Zero list; We hope you will receive this security update soon. All eyes are on Google for implementing this crucial solution for Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro devices.

