February 2, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

stave. Saray Stancic - Telemundo Miami (51)

stave. Saray Stancic – Telemundo Miami (51)

Zera Pearson February 2, 2022 2 min read

Dr. Sarai Stancik is the Director of Medical Education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting preventive medicine, especially better nutrition and high standards in research.

As Director of Medical Education for Physicians Committee, she develops and supports innovative programs and campaigns to bring plant-based nutrition to the forefront of medical treatment and education.

A longtime member of the Physicians Committee, Dr. Stancic has presented multiple times at the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, led an effort to successfully remove a fast food restaurant from University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, and appeared in the exam room podcast, where she described how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis led her to follow a regimen. Vegetarian diet and lifestyle.

Dr. Stancic produced the documentary Code Blue, which aims to highlight critical gaps in the current state of medicine and provide solutions for using nutrition and lifestyle medicine to treat chronic disease. She is also the author of What’s Missing From Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Beat Chronic Disease.

In 2020, she received the Inspiration Award from the American Medical Association given by the Department of Gynecologists. Nominations come from medical students, and the award serves to honor and recognize physicians who have given their time, wisdom, and support throughout the professional careers of physicians, residents, and other students.

Dr. Stancic has also served as Chief of Infectious Diseases at Hudson Valley Veterans Affairs in New York and Leader of Transformational Medicine for Roche/Genentech Pharmaceuticals, where she led clinical trials in viral hepatitis and HIV.
He is triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Lifestyle Medicine. Graduated from New Jersey Medical School in 1993.

See also  Chile: They found the "grandfather" of modern crocodiles in Patagonia - Science - Life

In 1995, as a third-year resident, Dr. Stancic with multiple sclerosis. This unexpected health challenge changed the course of her life, both professionally and personally.

She tells her personal story in this 2014 article for Forks over Knives and in this article published by the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

https://drstancic.com/https://www.pcrm.org/about-us/staff/saray-stancic-md-faclmhttps://www.instagram.com/drstancic/?hl=arhttps://www .facebook.com / SarayStancicMD /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Socióloga Carolina Gainza asume como subsecretaria de Ciencia

February 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Innovación es mujer, inclusión es innovación

February 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

“A los científicos nos mueve la ilusión”

February 1, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

La futura aeronave suborbital china tardará una hora de viaje entre Pekín y Nueva York

February 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Anuel AA se lanza al agua con su novia dominicana | Farandula 123

February 2, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

stave. Saray Stancic – Telemundo Miami (51)

February 2, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Cuatro razones para creer en una Tricolor en Catar 2022

February 2, 2022 Cassandra Curtis