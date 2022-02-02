stave. Saray Stancic – Telemundo Miami (51)

Dr. Sarai Stancik is the Director of Medical Education for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting preventive medicine, especially better nutrition and high standards in research.

As Director of Medical Education for Physicians Committee, she develops and supports innovative programs and campaigns to bring plant-based nutrition to the forefront of medical treatment and education.

A longtime member of the Physicians Committee, Dr. Stancic has presented multiple times at the International Conference on Nutrition in Medicine, led an effort to successfully remove a fast food restaurant from University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, and appeared in the exam room podcast, where she described how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis led her to follow a regimen. Vegetarian diet and lifestyle.

Dr. Stancic produced the documentary Code Blue, which aims to highlight critical gaps in the current state of medicine and provide solutions for using nutrition and lifestyle medicine to treat chronic disease. She is also the author of What’s Missing From Medicine: Six Lifestyle Changes to Beat Chronic Disease.

In 2020, she received the Inspiration Award from the American Medical Association given by the Department of Gynecologists. Nominations come from medical students, and the award serves to honor and recognize physicians who have given their time, wisdom, and support throughout the professional careers of physicians, residents, and other students.

Dr. Stancic has also served as Chief of Infectious Diseases at Hudson Valley Veterans Affairs in New York and Leader of Transformational Medicine for Roche/Genentech Pharmaceuticals, where she led clinical trials in viral hepatitis and HIV.

He is triple board certified in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases and Lifestyle Medicine. Graduated from New Jersey Medical School in 1993.

In 1995, as a third-year resident, Dr. Stancic with multiple sclerosis. This unexpected health challenge changed the course of her life, both professionally and personally.

She tells her personal story in this 2014 article for Forks over Knives and in this article published by the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.

https://drstancic.com/https://www.pcrm.org/about-us/staff/saray-stancic-md-faclmhttps://www.instagram.com/drstancic/?hl=arhttps://www .facebook.com / SarayStancicMD /