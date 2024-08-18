St. Louis Cardinals edge Dodgers for 61st win

the St. Louis Cardinals (61-62) They were better against Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52) by a score of five sets to two, on the scoreboard at Busch Stadium, to the delight of the 41,929 people who gathered on Saturday, August 17.

Andre Pallant was the leader of the cardinals from the hill.

Right-handed pitcher from San Luis Andre Palant It was a great start, as he kept the visitors’ attack strong, with 7 solid innings of performance.

Opening for St. Louis Cardinals He struck out five, with four hits allowed, two earned runs and as many walks, for his fifth win in 11 decisions this year. The only serious inaccuracy Andre Palant He was scheduled to tolerate the 38th round at home. Shohei Ohtaniafter getting a few points in the fifth game.

A trio of home runs led the Cardinals’ offense.

Where are you?who went 2-for-4, with a solo homer (11) in the fifth inning, scoring 2 runs. For the player, this is his 34th game of the season in multiple hits and leads all rookies in the league. MLB In that category. The sixth-place defender also hit home runs in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

On a big night of 4-3, Alec Burleson He also hit a home run, though in his case he had one on base and reached 21 RBIs. In turn, the outfielder, who got to the plate twice, added his eighth 3-hit game of the 2024 season.

The Cardinals’ other home run went to an old acquaintance, Nolan Arenado.

Nolan ArenadoOn a 4-1 day, with no hits or walks, he hit his 13th home run of the year, plus his second home run in his last 4 games.

And with this victory Saint Louis Cardinals Short losing streak of 5 games overall, while they have won 5-1 in their last 6 games against NL West teams.

On the other side of the diamond stands Shohei Ohtani, who has held the record for more than 25 years.

Phenomenon Shohei Ohtani had just one hit in three games, but it was his 38th home run of 2024. He struck out twice, struck out once, walked and stole two bases. With that single, the Japanese player recorded his eighth game of the season with a home run and a stolen base, breaking the single-season record for Los Angeles Dodgers Which was 7 and was created by Kirk Gibson In 1988.

Back to Los Angeles DodgersThey have only won one of their last 4 matches, all after a run of 5 straight wins.

Nolan Arenado helped the St. Louis Cardinals to their 61st win.

