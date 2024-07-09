July 11, 2024

Spirit Airlines Launches New Route

Zera Pearson July 9, 2024 1 min read

Spirit Airlines has launched a new route. Starting September 4, the airline will operate flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport in the United States to San Jose Norman International Airport. This expansion reinforces Spirit Airlines’ commitment to connecting its passengers to popular destinations in Latin America, providing more travel options and convenience.

The new route includes a daily flight and another flight that departs twice a week, using Airbus A320neo aircraft that accommodate 186 passengers in one class.

  • The daily flight departs Burbank at 3:30 p.m. and lands in San Jose at 4:35 p.m., flight number NK2379.
  • The return flight departs San Jose at 5:25 p.m. and arrives in Burbank at 10:15 p.m.

This service will allow passengers to enjoy efficient connections between these two cities.

It is important to note that these flights are seasonal, meaning they are only available during certain times of the year. For more information on flight availability and bookings, interested parties can visit the Spirit Airlines website.

