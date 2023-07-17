Specialization with a Master of Dental Science with a focus in Orthodontics offered by the American Dental College

Saltillo Coahuila. July 17, 2023. The Autonomous University of Coahuila through the Saltillo Unit, Faculty of Dentistry invites the national and international dental community to participate in the selection and admission process for the 2023 year to enter and obtain the Master of Dental Sciences degree with an emphasis in orthodontics.

The registration of applicants and the receipt of stationery for the preparatory course will be open during the months of August and September, it will take place from 2 to 31 October and the activities of the academic program will start in January 2024.

The program is aimed at dental surgeons, dentists, dental graduates, and dental professionals interested in clinical practice and generating new knowledge in the field of orthodontics.

Divided into four semesters, classes will be held in person and recognized by the Asociación Mexicana de Ortodoncia Colegio de Ortodoncistas AC (AMO), as well as the option to compete for a federal scholarship.

The postgraduate course aims to train orthodontic professionals with a high academic, analytical and innovative level to identify and correct dental and maxillofacial malocclusions, who have skills and competencies in applying various diagnostic methods and treatment plans and techniques. With an interdisciplinary vision, as well as in teaching and research.

Interested parties must meet the following requirements: degree and degree certificate, minimum grade point average of 80, CV submission, psychological exam, letter of reasons for entering a master’s degree, pass and pass the introductory course and EXANI III, evidence of English language proficiency (450 points) Three letters of recommendation from an orthodontist, in the case of foreigners submitting returned documents.

For more information, contact Graduate Coordinator Dr. Enrique Cavazos Lopez at [email protected], call (844) 136 7211 and (844) 434 00 61 or see the announcement posted on pages Facebook “UAdeC Official Dental College”, “Orthodontics in Saltillo” or “Postgraduate studies in the Saltillo Orthodontic Unit”.

Or proceed directly to the Dental School of the Saltillo Unit located at Avenida Cuquita Cepeda de Dávila s/n, Adolfo López Mateos neighborhood in Saltillo, Coahuila.