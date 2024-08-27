SpaceX postpones historic Polaris Dawn crewed mission launch due to helium leak

SpaceX has postponed the launch of its historic crewed Polaris Dawn mission due to a helium leak (Reuters/Joe Skipper)

SpaceX The launch of the historic manned mission has been postponed until Wednesday due to a helium leak, it was reported on Monday. Polaris DawnWhich will attempt the first commercial spacewalk and will also be placed at an altitude not reached in more than 50 years.

The flight was scheduled to take off early Tuesday morning, at 3:38 a.m. (7:38 GMT) from the airport. Kennedy Space Centerin Florida (USA)Now one of the options is available at the same time on Wednesday.

SpaceX It also announced that there are two additional launch opportunities that day during the four-hour window: at 5:23 EST (9:23 GMT) and at 7:09 EST (11:09 GMT).

“If needed, backup opportunities are available on Thursday, August 29 at the same times.”The company has identified Elon Musk.

Teams take a closer look at helium leakHe pointed out SpaceX On the social network X.

Polaris Dawn crew

“Falcon and Dragon remain in good condition and the crew remains ready for their multi-day mission in low Earth orbit,” he added.

This is the first of three missions that the billionaire undertakes. Jared Isaacman Buy from SpaceX In 2022 for you Polaris Programfor an undisclosed sum.

Polaris Dawn crewwho is expected to spend five days in space, is complemented by the spacecraft’s former pilot. US Air Force Scott PoteetWith engineers SpaceX Sarah Gillies and Anna Menonwho will serve as the Aviation Medical Specialist and Officer, respectively.

They will travel in a capsule. The Dragon which will be launched by a rocket Falcon 9Both are manufactured by SpaceXwhich will begin traveling on its own about 12 minutes after takeoff, and will maintain an elliptical path throughout its five-day journey.

The takeoff was scheduled for early Tuesday morning, at 3:38 a.m.

On the first day of her trip Polaris Dawn You will reach The maximum altitude of the Earth is about 1400 km. (870 miles), more than any astronaut has traveled since the end of the program. Apollo The follower a pot In 1972, it was about 960 kilometres (600 mi) higher than where it was. International Space Station (ISS).

On the third day of his journey Polaris Dawn The company plans to conduct what will be the first private spacewalk, which will initially last about two hours and will be conducted in rotation. Isaacman and GilliesWith the help of 3.5 meter (12 feet) cables.

(With information from EFE)