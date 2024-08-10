South Sea Tensions: Philippines Condemns Dangerous Chinese Combat Patrols in Disputed Waters

Philippine Coast Guard (EFE) Evie

Philippine Army He condemned, on Saturday, the “dangerous and provocative” maneuvers carried out by Chinese Armed ForcesThis is after the “joint combat patrol” they carried out this week in regional waters and airspace. South China Seaabout the disputed scarborough atoll.

Two Chinese People’s Liberation Army aircraft They carried out a “dangerous maneuver” and “fired flares” in the direction of an American plane. Armed Forces of the Philippines who implemented it Routine patrol in that area on August 8.the Philippine military said in a statement today.

“You put our employees’ lives at risk.” Chief of the Armed Forces of the PhilippinesRomeo Brauner, adding that Chinese aircraft “interfered” with legitimate flight operations and violated international aviation safety rules..

Chinese army It was announced last Wednesday that patrol I was looking for it “Testing the reconnaissance, early warning, rapid maneuver and joint attack capabilities of the forces,” in a statement posted on social network Wechat.

“All military activities that disrupt the South China Sea by creating flashpoints and undermining peace The statement added that regional stability is under control.

China and Philippines It has been involved in several episodes of tension in recent months, particularly over the old Philippine ship. Sierra Madrealso in South China Sea They were stranded with a military garrison on the atoll. Thomas II by Manila Since 1999 to claim its sovereignty.

Philippine authorities They claim that Thomas II and Scarborough occupied by BeijingIt lies 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres) from its exclusive economic zone, which under international law gives it the right to exploit resources.

Fishermen near Masinloc Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea (Philippine Coast Guard)

European Press

Beijing, which has a much larger fleet than the Philippines, uses historical grounds to claim almost all of its fleet. South China SeaThrough which about 30% of global trade is traded and includes 12% of the world’s fishing areas, in addition to oil and gas reserves.

On July 22, the two sides reached a “temporary agreement” to “calm” tensions..

China said on Wednesday it was conducting a combat military exercise to test its “offensive capabilities” near Scarborough Atoll in the South China Sea. South ChinaIt is the epicentre of the conflict that the Philippines also claims.

The maneuvers come as the Philippines is conducting two-day joint naval and air maneuvers. United States, Canada, Australia.

China “organized a joint combat patrol in the sea and airspace near Huangyan Island,” the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal, the Chinese military’s Southern Command said in a statement.

The maneuvers aim to test the reconnaissance and early warning capabilities of its forces.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea. South Chinain dispute with several coastal states, despite an international ruling rejecting its claims.

Scarborough Atoll is located 240 km west of the main island of Luzon in the Philippines, and about 900 km from the nearest point on the Chinese mainland.

(With information from EFE)