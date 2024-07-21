South Korea has denounced Kim Jong Un’s regime’s resumption of sending balloons loaded with garbage into its territory (Reuters)

he South Korean Army This Sunday, he denounced that the North Korean regime had once again sent Balloons with waste To the southern lands, which is what she has been doing for the past two months.

he South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) He said it appeared the balloons were heading towards the northern part of the province. JeongyeonSurrounding the floods, citizens were advised not to touch the falling balloons and to report them to the army or police.

Since last May, Pyongyang has decided to send more than 2000 balloons filled with garbage In response to the propaganda against the North Korean regime that activist groups regularly send from the South.

This, in addition to attempts Interferes with GPS On the Korean Peninsula by the Kim Jong-un regime, Seoul was prompted to suspend the treaty on June 4 to reduce the level of Military tension In the border areas that it signed with the North in 2018.

Since the suspension of the agreement, the South Korean military has decided to reinstall loudspeakers on the border, and on June 9, it made its first anti-regime propaganda broadcast in more than eight years.

The shipment of balloons from the north has disrupted more than 100 flights and affected nearly 10,000 passengersA South Korean lawmaker said earlier this month.

Kim Yoo Jungthe sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, has warned Seoul against “Tragic and horrific consequencesAfter it was reported that the authorities had found more balloons carrying anti-regime propaganda sent by activists from the south.

“29 balloons launched by the human scum of the Republic of Korea (the South’s official name) were once again discovered at the southern border and some inland areas of our state,” Kim’s statement, carried by the North’s propaganda agency, said. Korean Central News Agency.

“We cannot remain spectators.Kim warned that the detection and disposal of the contents of these balloons “increases inconvenience to residents.”

The sister of the North Korean leader said she was once again issuing a “stern warning to the scum.”

“They have to be prepared for tragic and horrific consequences,” he added.

At the beginning of this month South Korean Army Restart it Artillery maneuvers Near the border with North Korea for the first time in six years.

These maneuvers took place in the governorates of Gangwon And JeongyeonThis comes after the South Korean military resumed its large-scale live-fire military exercises near the islands. Yeonpyeong And BingyongAlso near the border, according to the South Korean newspaper. Korea Times.

“The firing exercises, the first of their kind on the ground after the normalization of exercises following the government’s complete suspension of the military agreement signed on September 19, focused on improving the artillery’s readiness and response capacity in case of enemy provocation,” he said.

Relations between the two Koreas are experiencing one of their worst moments, especially after the failure of the denuclearization dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington in 2019.

Since then, North Korea has declared the South its “main enemy” and has chosen to strengthen ties with countries such as Russia.

(With information from EFE and AFP)