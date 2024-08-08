August 8, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4

Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4

Roger Rehbein August 8, 2024 2 min read


Despite retaining a strong player base, the company’s latest console will soon be in the past.

He bought a PlayStation, got excited and ended up hugging the salesperson.

He bought a PlayStation, got excited and ended up hugging the salesperson.


It’s over. Legendary. Playstation 4which has sold 120 million copies worldwide and maintains a solid base of 50 million active players, has already done just that. Expiration dateThe Sony console will stop receiving games and will only get updates for one year.

Image: PlayStation is offering these three great games in August

Image: New Harry Potter game coming free to PlayStation: When can you download it?

Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4

The company took longer to make a decision due to the obstacles it faced while producing the product. Playstation 5But with the new console’s sales momentum increasing, PS4 will become history in terms of news and support.

he 2025 will be the year of farewellas there will only be a very small number of games and none of the highest quality will be for the last console and will only come to the new one. However, Sony has made it clear that The updates will continue for another year.

The pace has been slow, but it’s been getting stronger lately, with several exclusive games that didn’t have a place on PS4. Rebirth of Final Fantasy VII, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Rōnin Concrete examples of this decision.

It’s been 11 years of absolute glory for Sony thanks to Playstation 4But it’s time to say goodbye and make way for the PS5, although some are already thinking about the PS6 release date.

See also  Location Sharing on Google Maps: How to do it step by step

Don’t miss a thing.

Get the latest gaming news and more!

comment

Comments icon

You may be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

They discover a new solar system with three potentially habitable planets – Teach me about science
3 min read

They discover a new solar system with three potentially habitable planets – Teach me about science

August 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
They have found fossils more than 2.1 billion years old that change what we know about the beginning of complex life on Earth.
2 min read

They have found fossils more than 2.1 billion years old that change what we know about the beginning of complex life on Earth.

August 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
WhatsApp Plus 2024: How to Install APK V17.60 Latest Original Version for Android
2 min read

WhatsApp Plus 2024: How to Install APK V17.60 Latest Original Version for Android

August 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

Paris 2024: Letsile Tebogo stuns Noah Lyles to win 200m
2 min read

Paris 2024: Letsile Tebogo stuns Noah Lyles to win 200m

August 8, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4
2 min read

Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4

August 8, 2024 Roger Rehbein
“My son went on that plane.”
2 min read

“My son went on that plane.”

August 8, 2024 Winston Hale
This is how a recession in the United States will affect the Salvadoran economy.
3 min read

This is how a recession in the United States will affect the Salvadoran economy.

August 8, 2024 Zera Pearson