Despite retaining a strong player base, the company’s latest console will soon be in the past.

He bought a PlayStation, got excited and ended up hugging the salesperson.



It’s over. Legendary. Playstation 4which has sold 120 million copies worldwide and maintains a solid base of 50 million active players, has already done just that. Expiration dateThe Sony console will stop receiving games and will only get updates for one year.

Sony sets expiration date for PlayStation 4

The company took longer to make a decision due to the obstacles it faced while producing the product. Playstation 5But with the new console’s sales momentum increasing, PS4 will become history in terms of news and support.

he 2025 will be the year of farewellas there will only be a very small number of games and none of the highest quality will be for the last console and will only come to the new one. However, Sony has made it clear that The updates will continue for another year.

The pace has been slow, but it’s been getting stronger lately, with several exclusive games that didn’t have a place on PS4. Rebirth of Final Fantasy VII, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Rōnin Concrete examples of this decision.

It’s been 11 years of absolute glory for Sony thanks to Playstation 4But it’s time to say goodbye and make way for the PS5, although some are already thinking about the PS6 release date.

