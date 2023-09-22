Sofia Vergara sparked the trend in retro swimwear

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America and one of the most successful women in the United States in the world of entertainment. Outside of television, the beautiful Colombian is a success on social networks, especially when she uses many beach looks.

in your account Instagram The actress already has 31 million followers from every point of view, and that makes her a true influencer. Postcards left to us by the Colombian show that she is absolutely stunning as always since her beginnings, and she is considered one of the most sensual Latin Americans on English-speaking television.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

In a bikini, Sofia Vergara continues to charm everyone

be seen Sofia Vergara On the Meta social network, she drove her fans crazy because despite her age she still shows a physique that is admirable and very enviable due to her amazing curves which have always been one of her most prominent characteristics and also one of her traits. The world of show business.

From what you can see in your InstagramThe Colombian woman left us a photo a while ago in an animal-print bikini, showing us that she is one of the women who has captivated everyone for many years. The idea is to wish a family member a happy birthday but everyone agreed with their look.

Sofia Vergara. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Without a doubt, doubt Sofia Vergara And Salma Hayek are the ones who achieved the greatest success. This time the Colombian once again showed how a two-piece swimsuit can turn Instagram upside down, but she is still active in the world of acting, which shows why she is one of the few women in Latin America.

Read on

Who is Caitlin O’Connor? The woman Joe Manganiello could have replaced Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara’s cousin, Paulina Davila, wears the most stylish bikini of the season | the pictures