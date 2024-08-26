August 26, 2024

Social Security USA: Find out how much the increase in SSI payments will be on September 3 here | USA | BSCAPITAL

Winston Hale August 26, 2024

September is an auspicious month for retirees and grant recipients Social Security Administration (SSAits summary in English). from September 3SSA will implement increases in the amounts it distributes.

Beneficial for ascendants Supplemental Income Insurance (SSIits summary in English). SSA said that it will be raised up to U$D 943, an unprecedented number.

To an eligible person along with their spouse, amount will be U$D 1 415. The SSI program places significant limitations on people with severe disabilities in their income and ability to support themselves.

Could this and other statistics grow with COLA in 2025?

Yes, due to the financial crisis that America is facing, it is necessary for various organizations to make some changes. One of them has to do with Social Security and who is dependent Cost of living adjustment (Kola, its abbreviation in English).

Users will know the increment number for 2025 from October. According to the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), an increase of 2.6% is expected, which will reflect:

  • 62 years: U$D 1,332.01
  • 67 years: U$D 1,603.70
  • 70 years: U$D 2,090.52

