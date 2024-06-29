Social Security in the USA: If your benefits are less than expected, these options can help your money | United States | com. bcapital

Some retirees notice that. Monthly Social Security Checks Are Smaller than they expected, which adds an additional burden on their finances. If you are approaching retirement age, or have already started receiving your benefits, You can feel the economic pressure And Find alternatives to get more dollarsWith high inflation rates and the ever-increasing cost of living, it is essential to have a plan to manage daily expenses, beyond your salary.

Social Security is designed to pay Based on an average of 35 years With higher income for Payment accountHowever, many retirees are surprised at how low their checks are, according to a recent survey by the insurance company. nationally, 36% of Americans receive benefits less than expected.

Here’s What You Can Do If Your Profits Are Too Low

Rental income

Although you may not want an additional or side job, Rent a space in your property or a room in your home. It can provide you with additional income. Not only can you rent a place for someone to live, but you can also rent your yard or garage for people to store cars and other items.

Zach Swad, President of Swad Wealth Management, in conversation with GoBankingRates He commented that if you have extra space or a second home, consider renting it out. With rental prices rising, this It can generate a significant amount of money to help you cover your expenses.. If your home is located in an attractive area, you can explore the option of short-term rentals through platforms like Airbnb. Just make sure you have the right insurance to protect you.

Monetize your hobbies

Retirement is the perfect time to pursue those hobbies you never enjoyed while working full-time. Plus, you can turn those interests into an additional source of income, Turn your hobbies into small businesses.

Zach Sawad mentioned in this regard that you can make money from your hobbies. For example, if you enjoy woodworking, you can create custom cutting boards and sell them on sites like EtsyIf you prefer landscaping or repairs, you can offer your services on platforms like a taskNot only will this provide you with additional income, but it will also provide you with It will keep you productively busy If you have a lot of free time.

Applies to assistance programs

If your current income is not enough to cover your basic needs through Social Security or other retirement income, it is important that you consider applying for available assistance programs. these The programs are designed to support For those who need help covering basic daily expenses.

For example, you may qualify for: MedicaidLow-income housing programs,Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Or receive food from community food banks. These resources can not only provide additional financial relief, but also ensure that your basic needs are met in retirement.

Video Credits: YouTube | CNBC Do it