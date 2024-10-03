Social care advances person-centred social intervention and support processes (Castilla La Mancha, Community)

The Castilla-La Mancha government is advancing social intervention and support operations that focus on individuals. This was stated by the Minister of Social Welfare, Bárbara García Torrigano, during the closing of the 6th Congress of Social Services and Social Inclusion held in Manzanares on October 2 and 3, in which more than 250 people from primary care and social services participated.

In this sense, Bárbara García congratulated the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces of Castilla-La Mancha (FEMP), the General Directorate of Social Action of the Regional Government, as well as the Scientific Committee of the Conference “for the impeccable organization, the success of the program and the high level of presentations and speakers who contributed to the careful development of the Conference during These two days.” The closing ceremony was also attended by the Mayor of Manzanares, Julian Neiva, and the Vice Mayor and Municipal Social Services Advisor, Prado Zuniga.

As summed up by García Torrigano, the purpose of these conferences, which represent a “point of meeting and reflection” between professionals from primary care social services and professionals from tertiary social sector entities, is “to share the many aspects and conditions that occur in a society that every day is changing more”, making Enriches “not only professionals, but also the proposals that we as a government have to implement in order to help people and always be close to citizens.”

On this occasion, the conference focused on new social intervention processes and collaborative relational approaches. A vision that places the person at the center of social intervention, and enables him, with appropriate support, to search for the best possible solutions to his specific situation.

In this context, García Torregano highlighted “the establishment of the Individual Coordination Framework in 2016 and the growth in the network of professionals since then, as the number of specialists has gone from 613 to the current 820.”

Finally, the Minister of Social Welfare noted that “today, this large network of professionals must continue to be strengthened, along with important investment and budget.” In this sense, he highlighted the increase in the budget over the past eight years, “from €60 million to a total of €98 million for all primary care social services.” The Chancellor stressed that the budget “may be insufficient, but we have to lead the way together with all the professionals, for whom we have great respect.”