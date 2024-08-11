‘Snow White was supposed to be prettier’: Evil Queen showers compliments in trailer for new Disney film

Disney revealed on Saturday, August 10th First trailer for Snow Whitethe famous animated story written by the brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, which the company will turn into a tangible reality.

These first photos confirm who will be the stars of this movie: Rachel Zegler will be the main princess and famous actress Gal Gadot will be the evil queen.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip tells us: Snow White appears in her signature blue dress with red trim and a long yellow skirt.which is the same thing that has been happening since the 1937 animated film.

The seven dwarfs also appear. As in the original story, the first thing Disney shows are the little characters dancing happily with Snow White, after she arrives from her workplace.

Gal Gadot also appears in the trailer as the Queen or Wicked Witch.The most cruel and ruthless character in history, who seeks to kill Snow White after her magic mirror tells her that the princess is more beautiful than her.

Fans took to social media after seeing the trailer for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. They praised Gal Gadot’s beauty, and most of them pointed out that she should have been the princess, as they considered her more beautiful than the heroine of the novel.

“Mirror, mirror, who is the fairest in this kingdom?” It turned out that the queen was more beautiful than Snow White herself.“For the story to make sense, the mirror must be astigmatic and nearsighted.”, “Snow White is supposed to be more beautiful, isn’t she?”, “How jealous would the queen be if she were more beautiful?”, “What will be the conflict of the story now that it won’t be for beauty?”among other things.

The film will be released on March 20, 2025 and its short trailer has left mixed impressions.

Here’s the trailer for the new Snow White movie: