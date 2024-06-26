SNAP Benefits for July 2024: Food Stamp Deposit Matching Me | USA | USA | Advice

Every month, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Provides deposits through EBT transfer card Its beneficiaries will be able to purchase food at authorized locations.

SNAP Coupon Payment Schedule for July

As the month of July approaches, thousands of beneficiaries are wondering when the payment date will be in their respective states. If you are one of them, closely follow the deposit schedule depending on the US state:

Alabama: July 4-23.

Alaska: July 1.

Arizona: July 1-13.

Arkansas: July 4-13.

California: July 1-10.

North Carolina: July 3-21.

South Carolina: July 1-10.

Colorado: July 1-10.

Connecticut: July 1-3.

North Dakota: July 1.

South Dakota: July 10.

Delaware: July 2-23.

District of Columbia: July 1-10.

Florida: July 1 to 28.

Georgia: July 5 to 23.

Hawaii: July 3-5.

Idaho: July 1-10.

Illinois: July 1-10.

Indiana: July 5-23.

Iowa: July 1-10.

Kansas: July 1-10.

Kentucky: July 1-19.

Louisiana: July 1-23.

Maine: July 10-14.

Maryland: July 4-23.

Massachusetts: July 1-14.

Michigan: July 3-21.

Minnesota: July 4-13.

Mississippi: July 4-21.

Missouri: July 1-22.

Montana: July 2-6.

Nebraska: July 1-5.

Nevada: July 1-10.

New Jersey: July 1-5.

New York: July 1-9.

New Hampshire: July 5.

New Mexico: July 1-20.

Ohio: July 2-20.

Oklahoma: July 1-10.

Oregon: July 1-9.

Pennsylvania: July 3-14.

Rhode Island: July 1.

Tennessee: July 1-20.

Texas: July 1-28.

Utah: July 5, 11 and 15.

Vermont: July 1.

Virginia: July 1-7.

West Virginia: July 1-9.

Washington: July 1-20.

Wisconsin: July 1-15.

Wyoming: July 1-4.

Video credits: Youtube | Univision News

Do all states pay the same fee?

It should be noted that not all states offer the same amount of money in their deposits. Some states, due to inflation in the area, offer more money Alaska and Hawaii, Amounts can reach up to U$D 1,397.