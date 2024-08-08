Sit back and find out how much it will cost to visit the Statue of Liberty in 2024

One of the most visited and important places in the worldNew York City Statue of Liberty, It is a popular destination for tourists from all over the world.

To reach this place, you have to take a boat Liberty Island, Manhattan, However, few know that the statue was not always located in New York, but instead made a long journey from France.

The monument was a gift to demonstrate its union and friendship with the United States, and is a universal symbol of freedom and was designed by Frederick Auguste Bartholdi and Alexandre Gustave Eiffel.

to visit Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, You have to take the boat ride, which is completely free through the Statue City Cruise Company, so you only need to book your ticket on their website or with tourist cards like City Pass.

The ticket not only covers transportation but also includes a visit to the Statue of Liberty National Monument. Ellis Island National Immigration Museum And it costs $25 including taxes.

If you want to go up to the pedestal or crown, it is important that you make a reservatione five months in advance and costs 25.3 dollars plus taxes, which includes access to the museum and transportation, another option for tourists.