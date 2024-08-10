Single and uncommitted! Yailin “La Más Viral” announces her breakup with Tekashi

Controversial Dominican singer Yaelin “most popular” He left more than one person speechless after he revealed it on social media. Single and uncommitted.Last seen with her. Tekashi 6ix9ineIt was last June, when she wore a daring bikini that barely covered her genitals.

Yalin surprised all her followers after posting a photo of herself on her story with the following message: “Free, hardworking, single woman“Books. And this is how it is understood. The rapper was fired after a lot of time and marital problems.which almost ended in disgrace.

Now the world’s eyes are on the singer who was once the center of the news. Toxic relationship with TekashiThe proof of this is that Wanda Diaz, the mother of “La Más Viral”, reported him for assault, which is why he was arrested at the beginning of the year in the Dominican Republic.

So far, the American rapper has not apologized for his violent actions and explained that he was extremely jealous after attacking the Dominican producer out of “jealousy.”

toxic relationship

In December 2023, Some videos of Yailin “La Más Viral” holding a knife have surfaced. In his hand, he threatens the rapper in a heated argument because he stole his belongings. After some time, the controversy resurfaced again due to some strong comments made by Anuel AA’s ex-boyfriend.

“Everyone fights with their partner. The mayor’s wife stabbed the mayor five times and I think it’s normal, but I gave one to Danny and we can’t be together anymore.”The artist’s controversial statement came months after a quarrel that almost ended in disgrace.