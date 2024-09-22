Singapore Grand Prix: Today’s Highlights | First Half

We’re ready! It’s Sunday and there’s racing to be had. Formula 1 Singapore Grand PrixThere is Mexican Sergio Perez You will search Climb several positions Taking the top spots in a race on a track that is not easy to overtake.

Mexican Sergio “Chico” Perez has been dropped from the second division. From the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix held this Saturday morning, he will start from thirteenth place in tomorrow’s race.

Checo Pérez did not achieve enough lap time. To qualify for the final round of qualifying, stay more than half a second away from reaching the top 10 and look forward to a better position at Marina Bay, a circuit that is not easy to overtake.

During Q1, the Jalisco driver did not perform badly, managing to finish in the top five alongside Lando Norris, Teammate Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lewis HamiltonBut there was no improvement in the next part of the session.