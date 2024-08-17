Silvio Santos, one of the greatest legends of Brazilian television, has died.

Silvio Santos was one of the most influential Brazilian TV hosts and moguls (EFE/Alan Santos)



Silvio SantosOne of the biggest names in Brazilian television history and owner of a media group, died on Saturday at the age of 93 in Sao Paulo, according to the channels he owned.

“He lived 93 years bringing happiness and love to Brazilians. “The family is very grateful for more than 65 years of coexistence,” he said on social media. SBTthe television network founded by Santos and now run by his daughter, Daniela Perotti.

Personalities from the world of culture and politics rushed to offer their condolences to the family of the media figure with the ever-smiling personality and indisputable charisma. Who has been a constant presence on Brazilian television since the 1960s.

Chief of Staff of the Brazilian Presidency, Rui CostaHe praised Santos’ “remarkable legacy of success”, describing him as “a symbol of joy and entertainment”.

He was always one of the big names on the Sunday schedule, delivering an unparalleled performance with his interpersonal skills and confidence, captivating audiences on screen.

The Silvio Santos program has been on the air since 1963.She created a school in Brazil and captivated several generations in front of the small screen, with a mix of music, interviews, comedy, family games and, above all, contests and prize distribution to convince a popular audience.

Brazilians will always remember him for his catchphrase, “Who wants money?”, which he shouted before throwing folded bills in the shape of an airplane at his enthusiastic audience.

Silvio Santos was one of the great icons of Brazilian television. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Businessman starting from scratch

Born on December 12, 1930 in Rio de Janeiro as Mr. Abravanel.He was the son of a modest couple of Greek-Turkish Sephardic Jews who immigrated to Brazil after the end of the Ottoman Empire.

He began his career in radio in the 1940s, but achieved immediate fame and success on television, when he presented his first variety show in 1961. “Let’s jump with force” on Paulista TV.

Two years later, the program was renamed “Programa Silvio Santos”, which has remained on the air ever since, passing through stations such as Globo, Tupí, Record and SBT, a channel he himself founded in 1981.

In 1993 the book Guinness I realize that the program was the longest in television history.It’s been three decades since then, and it’s still up in the air.

His casual and natural style has led him into quite a few controversies, due to some rude comments he once made to a guest or audience member on his live shows.

Silvio Santos hugs his daughter Patricia Abravanel, during a press conference outside his home, in Sao Paulo, in August 2001 (PW/HK)

Recently, he has been criticized for some sexual comments, which in the past would not have caused any controversy, and what’s more, were a basic part of comedy.

In addition to his success on television. Santos was also known for his business skills. He has built a media empire in Brazil, which includes not only SBT, but also a wide range of companies in different sectors, such as banking, construction and cosmetics.

Throughout his career, he has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to Brazilian entertainment and television, including the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to him by the Brazilian government in 2012.

In 1989, he tried to exploit his popularity to run for president in the presidential elections, topping the polls of voting intentions, but his candidacy was cancelled by a court decision due to errors in his party’s registration.

(With information from EFE)